Last night I watched a documentary on war,

and the part I carry with me today

was the spectacle of a line

of maybe 20 blinded soldiers

being led, single-file,

away from a yellow cloud of gas.

That must be what accounts

for this morning’s brightness—

sunlight slathered over everything

from the royal palms to the store awnings,

from the blue Corolla at the curb

to a purple flower climbing a fence,

one gift of sight after another.

I couldn’t see their bandaged faces,

but each man had one hand

resting on the shoulder

of the man in front of him

so that every man was guiding

and being guided at the same time,

and in the same tempo,

given the unison of their small, cautious steps.