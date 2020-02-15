Edinburgh, 1826

For all the faith in argument in principle in reason



for all the books you hand me bid me read



for all in the dark I pretend



for all the pursuit of equality of righteousness and good



for all the rights of man the vindication of woman



for all in the dark I pretend we are



for all the moral cause abolition the struggle for freedom



for all in the dark I pretend we are just



for all the history of heroes and foes the victors and the vanquished



for all the talk and talk and talk



for all in the dark I pretend we are just one soul



what would it mean at last to see



not Love not Truth not Beauty but who



has been in your house who sleeping in your bed?



This poem is from Shara McCallum’s forthcoming book No Ruined Stone, an imagined account of the Scottish poet Robert Burns’s planned migration to Jamaica for a job that involved supervising enslaved Africans on a plantation.

