No lie, look here—so

Little, so narrow, it’s got

No middle, a matchstick inlet,

A little shuttle to get

Across it, so long, hello.

Make that so little, so

Narrow, bet your shadow

Beats us to it, better not

Fidget or you’ll miss it, no

Kidding, kiddo.

Narrows, not shallows: no

Little bridge over it, no

Long way around it, so

Here’s the two-bit ferryboat

About to spirit us straight

Into the narrow channel no

Bigger than a moat or wallow

With its piddling cargo of fellow

Small-fry carfuls, the far shore so

Nearby you could spit on it.

So long, land ho, don’t forget

To write—so little, so

Narrow, no wonder it’s cut

Out for us, the closest we’ll get

To a perfect fit.