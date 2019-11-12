Concerns about “meritocracy,” cited in George Packer’s essay, were what motivated us and hundreds of other parents in his Brooklyn school district to meet regularly over a period of six months to transform our racially separate and unequal middle schools.

We were persuaded by troves of research, produced over decades, showing that equity and excellence are not mutually exclusive—they reinforce each other, as we have experienced with our own children. We were also driven by values that would not allow us to accept that neighbors in our supposedly progressive community would continue to be sorted by race.

Undoing the injustices of racism and segregation has never been—and will never be—accomplished without conflict and hurt feelings on the part of long-privileged groups. But as the many schools nationwide that have persevered through those transitions demonstrate, students across the socioeconomic spectrum all ultimately benefit. Packer may feel that he lost in the demographic process, but perhaps he should expand his notion of what it means to win—and reconsider his assumptions about what makes an excellent school.

Carrie McLaren,

Coalition for Equitable Schools

Reyhan Mehran,

Parents for Middle School Equity

Brooklyn, N.Y.

I’m a biracial father of a 2-year-old child who will probably be defined by society as white. I’m a liberal person and someone who has a lifetime of experience with the complexities of race. The identity politics of the current liberalism scare me, and the fact that they’re the only plausible alternative to Donald Trump’s fearmongering kleptocracy scares me even more. I feel the author’s pain—there’s no right place for liberals who still find value in the views of others and are actually open-minded in the broadest sense. Liberal identity politics come from a deep and meaningful place, but their current incarnation is a caricature of what they should be.

Nate Holton

Milwaukee, Wis.

The issues Packer sees in his kids’ NYC schools are present all over the nation, certainly here in Minnesota, which has one of the biggest divides in the nation between the test scores of students of color and those of their white counterparts. My own kids received an excellent education in their large public school district, which has gradually (and since 2016 more intensely) become politicized.

There is still dedication and passion in teaching. The changes Packer notes are profound, though, and much of what we grew up learning and want our kids to know will not come back, at least not in the form we recognize.

Janet Ha

Hopkins, Minn.

George Packer replies:

I don’t know why Carrie McLaren and Reyhan Mehran write that I feel I “lost in the demographic process.” As my essay said, I support our district’s integration plan. This year I’m volunteering time in our son’s middle school to try to help make it a success. What I criticized was the plan’s indifference to the difficulties of academically mixed classrooms, and an intolerant ideology that answers good-faith criticism with a phrase like “hurt feelings on the part of long-privileged groups.”