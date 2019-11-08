Because I had this faint memory of the thought
of a taste in my mouth and could not name it
I went through school sad I could not say it
if I had swallowed it or was it even edible
maybe I was too young when I first had it
I did not know the word yet though the taste stayed
as I grew older some nights I could nearly
describe it and would put my tongue to chalk
and paraffin and iodine and go into grocery stores
sniffing along every aisle thinking I would find it
but I did not find it until one day when
I was not looking there it was for an instant
it came to me I said it so I would remember
though in time I forgot that is why now I write
