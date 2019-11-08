Because I had this faint memory of the thought

of a taste in my mouth and could not name it

I went through school sad I could not say it

if I had swallowed it or was it even edible

maybe I was too young when I first had it

I did not know the word yet though the taste stayed

as I grew older some nights I could nearly

describe it and would put my tongue to chalk

and paraffin and iodine and go into grocery stores

sniffing along every aisle thinking I would find it

but I did not find it until one day when

I was not looking there it was for an instant

it came to me I said it so I would remember

though in time I forgot that is why now I write