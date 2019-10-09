Distraught fans should keep in mind that even endings we resist may be better than expected. For example, while breakups tend to cause stress, the end of a relationship can also lead to a feeling of significant personal growth, particularly among women. [5] The same goes for anticipation of the ending that awaits us all: A study analyzing blog posts by terminally ill patients and the last words of death-row inmates found they used language that was significantly more positive than did people who were asked to imagine the words they would use if facing death. [6] Another study, this one focusing on end-of-life professionals such as hospice workers, found that firsthand exposure to death left these people more likely to “live in the present, cultivate a spiritual life and reflect deeply on the continuity of life.” [7] People who had near-death experiences, meanwhile, reported an increased sense of spiritual well-being; the more serious the brush with death, the deeper that sense. [8]

So perspective may be the X factor that keeps the unthinkable from being the unbearable. Fortunately, astrophysicists predict that the most definitive ending imaginable—the point at which matter will essentially cease to exist—is still about 10¹⁰⁰ years off, leaving plenty of time to reframe that looming end as a growth opportunity. [9] Unfortunately, as it goes for universes, so it goes for fun little columns about human behavior, and that’s why it’s my sad duty to announce that this is the final Study of Studies. But just think of the horizons opened by its conclusion. And thanks for reading.

This article appears in the November 2019 print edition with the headline “All Good Things …”

