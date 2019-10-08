Boynton’s books work best when they address adults and children together. In But Not the Hippopotamus, the title character does not partake in other animals’ activities: “A hog and a frog cavort in a bog. But not the hippopotamus.” At the end, the group invites her to join and she agrees: “But YES the hippopotamus!” Joy and comfort seem assured. Yet, just then, on the final page: “But not the armadillo.” Like all good literature, it leaves interpretation to the reader.

The ambiguity disturbs some parents. My child is very upset, they complain. He wants to know what happened. “The armadillo is fine,” Boynton always reassures them. For years, readers begged for a follow-up that would resolve the matter. Last year, she finally gave in and published But Not the Armadillo. After pages of gratifying, mostly solitary activities—napping, strolling, picking cranberries—the book invokes the earlier story’s ending: “A happy hippo dashes by. She wants to run and play. But not the armadillo. No. He goes the other way.” Don’t sit out if you want to join in—that’s the hippo’s lesson. But equally valuable is the armadillo’s: You don’t have to take part if you don’t want to. It’s a profound message for a parent, let alone a toddler. As Jon Anderson, the president and publisher of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, put it to me: “There’s something almost Samuel Beckett about it.”

I had traveled to Boynton’s studio to find out how she makes a board book. She took me upstairs, where we perched on stools in front of her computer, whose desktop featured a phalanx of pop-eyed chickens against a black backdrop.

She opened a folder of Word files containing the text for Dinosnores. She had set up the book’s 11 spreads on a single page, each numbered, like stanzas of poetry or song lyrics. Most of Boynton’s work is bite-size: A greeting card is an image and a line of text; a book is a dozen of them. That makes every element crucial.

Boynton obsesses over details. She pointed to the edges of a few board books nearby. They looked distinctly orange next to the white ones. “China,” she said disdainfully. Whenever possible, instead of printing offshore, she insists on using Terry Ortolani, who runs the only board-book printer left in the United States. He’s developed his own methods, including steps to ensure the thick pages don’t crack when folded and scored during the production process. But most of all, after 25 years of collaboration, he knows how to meet Boynton’s expectations.

She tends to get her way, and everyone who works with Boynton says that’s because she’s right, not because she’s truculent. The translator for her Spanish editions wanted baile for “dance” in Barnyard Dance!, but Boynton didn’t like it: “Danza sounds better.” It’s true; the lumbering D and the brusque Z better suit a square dance for livestock. They didn’t get past the title—Boynton fired the baile guy and did the translations herself.

She has also completely redrawn many of her books, in some cases more than once. In part, this is because technological changes have allowed her to sharpen the thin outlines around her cows and pigs. (Today, she draws both on paper and on her computer, where she composes her work in Photoshop.) But mostly, Boynton wanted her characters “to look the way they should look.” A green bathing suit switched to purple. A textured paint style became more solid. Most readers wouldn’t notice the changes, but they foster longevity. “It kind of blew my mind how she has this ability to maintain the original look yet give them a freshness that makes them pop anew,” Anderson told me.