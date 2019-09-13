Are opportunities for reinvesting earnings in the future development of a company dwindling?

I worked for Equifax for five years and left before the data breach. One year, the company “invested” more than $500 million, which was roughly one-fifth of its annual revenue, in buybacks. When asked after leaving about the data breach, I always said that one-tenth of the amount invested in buybacks—about $50 million—would have gone a long way to secure consumer data.

I got my M.B.A. in 1972, and “shareholder value” was the mantra back then. In no way was it an invention of the 1980s. It’s tempting to blame the emphasis on shareholder value on Ronald Reagan or modern corporate profit-driven culture, but that’s a canard. The phenomenon is really all about the stock market and short-term results. There isn’t anything intrinsically wrong with share buybacks, although they do illustrate that corporations don’t have enough internal investment opportunities and certainly didn’t need a huge tax reduction like the one passed in 2017, given that they cannot figure out how to profitably invest the money already in their coffers. But that’s a different story of greed from the one being told.

I find no fault with the buyback option. The stated purpose of buybacks is to raise share value, for all shareholders. I care not if executives profit along with every other shareholder. (I care a lot if they profit and the company’s share value lags or declines, as was the case with Yahoo.) A reduced share count translates into retained earnings. That can find a home in R&D or facilities planning.

Jerry Useem states that Home Depot employees could have earned an additional $18,000 a year had buybacks been directed to that end. This raises a question: Are those employees worth that additional income? Rising stock prices lift all boats. Individuals need to get theirs in the water.

A share repurchase is a simple distribution of profits to a business’s owners, in the form of an equity purchase. Partners in partnerships are bought out all the time. Is this a scandal? No, it’s just how businesses pay people who invest in them.

To improve management incentives, stop giving away the equity and make managers buy it on the open market, like the rest of us. Then require that they hold it as long as they work for the business. This way they’ll have real skin in the game, which means they’ll share as much downside risk as upside potential.

Jerry Useem replies:

Adopting Daniel Ferris’s last recommendation—require that executives hold their shares “as long as they work for the business”—would go a long way toward addressing the iniquities of stock buybacks. Because Christian Y. Wyser-Pratte is right: There isn’t anything intrinsically wrong with buybacks per se.