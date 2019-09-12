The house was strange, even for a summer house,

cold somehow, the wraparound screened porch

almost cut off by the trees, though the trees, off

and on, would come alive with bluebirds, birds

so tame, they would follow on the mountain path

down to the small home lake, chur-wi, tru-ly,

chur-wi, tru-ly, over and over, in bird-English.

Had I ever seen a bluebird so bright a blue?—

a blue easily confused with happiness. I didn’t

even know a bluebird was a thrush. I knew

and loved you, that was enough. These blues,

as you called them, were yours: They seemed

to fly in and out of your hands. The lake was one

of those mirrorlike lakes. And the house was yours.