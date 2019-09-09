Sontag grew to hate marriage and Harvard, so she left them both, as well as her son, to study philosophy at the University of Oxford, which she also hated. (“There is a type—the male virgin—lots of them in England,” she complained. Also, the weather was bad.) When she left “boring Oxford” in 1957, first for France, then for New York, she embarked on the most productive period of her life. New Left publications like The New York Review of Books and The Partisan Review championed her. In 1963, she published her first novel, The Benefactor, and one year later “Notes on ‘Camp,’ ” a list of playful, exhilarating observations about camp as a sensibility, and its “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.” The essay landed her in Time magazine, where she was identified as “one of Manhattan’s brightest young intellectuals,” transforming her from a mere essayist into “a midcult commodity,” according to Nora Ephron. “Notes on ‘Camp’ ” was followed, in rapid succession, by Against Interpretation (1966), Death Kit (1967), and Styles of Radical Will (1969), all published before her 37th birthday.

But the more Sontag wrote, the more she fretted about writing. Periods of intense productivity were interspersed with periods of “lacerating insecurities,” Moser writes. After expressing disdain for the “exclusiveness, the possessiveness of marriage,” she spent the 1960s and ’70s in a series of devastating entanglements with women: a downtown party girl, a European duchess, a modern dancer, a filmmaker. “There is something Olympian about her sex life,” Moser opines. “How many American women of her generation had lovers, male and female, as numerous, beautiful, and prominent?” Her affairs left her in childlike states of bewilderment, shattered and sleepless. Overly possessive of her son, she “groomed him as a companion,” clutching David closer than a mother should. As she entered her 40s, her friends “remarked that she was even more than usually insensitive to others, more prone to fabrication.”

Yet Sontag’s lack of awareness and her insecurity were almost never on public display—not when, at 42, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, not when chemotherapy turned her hair white. She dyed all but a front shock black and finished two books during her treatments: On Photography and Illness as Metaphor (1978), the latter of which railed against psychological accounts of cancer as a disease of “repression” without ever mentioning her cancer. Her illness prompted her to reevaluate her youthful leftism. She broke with the New Left in 1982, at a Town Hall event where she denounced communism, flanked by one of the great loves of her life, the morose Soviet dissident Joseph Brodsky. “She became a liberal,” Moser writes, and as she entered her 50s, the pace of her writing slowed. Intermittently estranged from her son, who was installed as her editor at Farrar, Straus and Giroux, she did not produce another book, aside from a collection of essays, until AIDS and Its Metaphors, in 1989. She finished it as she tended to a friend dying of AIDS.