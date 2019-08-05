Revanchist politics and a list of enemies to rival Arya Stark’s: These things do not pair naturally with bonhomie at the office. Yet such are the contradictions of Clarence Thomas. He is a baffling figure. The nation’s second African-American Supreme Court justice and the successor to Thurgood Marshall, Thomas opposes most policies that seek to combat discrimination or help minorities. He disfavors integration and even seems to resist desegregation. A former black activist and onetime follower of Malcolm X, he champions a criminal-justice system suffused with racism, and has rejected claims of cruel and unusual punishment made by prisoners. Thomas’s most uncomfortable contradiction, though, rests on an abstraction. He is the Supreme Court’s foremost originalist—that is, he purports to interpret the Constitution as the Founders understood it in 1789. Yet how can a black man make such a commitment when the Founders wrote slavery into the Constitution’s very text?

In his provocative new book, The Enigma of Clarence Thomas, Corey Robin, a political scientist at Brooklyn College and the Graduate Center at the City University of New York, seeks to answer this vexing question. Robin’s thesis is that Thomas’s immersion in black nationalism in the 1960s and ’70s profoundly shaped his conservatism. Demands for a black state and a unified black culture don’t figure on his agenda, but he is staunchly dedicated to a separatist position rooted in individual attainment, achievement without assistance from whites, and self-determination in the tradition of Booker T. Washington. He rejects laws and programs designed to help black people, because he views white paternalism and its attendant stigma as the greatest impediment to black advancement. At the heart of Robin’s book is this extraordinary argument: Thomas “sees something of value in the social worlds of slavery and Jim Crow,” not because he endorses bondage “but because he believes that under those regimes African Americans developed virtues of independence and habits of responsibility, practices of self-control and institutions of patriarchal self-help, that enabled them to survive and sometimes flourish.”

On its face, this argument seems almost as offensive as the “Uncle Tom” slurs that Thomas regularly faces. Something of value? At a minimum, Robin’s perspective is vulnerable to the charge of overstatement. Whatever his views, Thomas has said that he became a lawyer “to help my people.” He has fiercely attacked the standing of white pundits who question his commitment to the advancement of African Americans. On the Court, he has forcefully addressed the topic of America’s racist past. For instance, in the 2003 case Virginia v. Black, he wrote a solo dissent to the Court’s decision protecting cross burning under the First Amendment. In Thomas’s view, given its racist connotations and associations with the Ku Klux Klan, cross burning is a “profane” act of racial terrorism that deserves no constitutional protection. Many of his judicial opinions turn on the assertion that his methodology would produce better results for black people than the prevailing liberal orthodoxy. Thomas has written vividly about “the totalitarianism of segregation” and “the dark oppressive cloud of governmentally sanctioned bigotry.” Robin collects and quotes these lines, but they don’t deter him from painting their author as an upside-of-slavery kind of judge.