An atom bomb—does it reduce everything

to atoms—to a mist the size of the moon?

And the hydrogen bomb—is there water in it?

When you drop it, does the mushroom above it

look like a splash, as if you’d dropped

the moon onto the ocean? If you dropped

the moon onto the Pacific, would the moon’s

circumference fit? Some say the equators of

8 moons dropped onto the surface

of the Pacific would fit on it.

We can’t imagine the length of time

it took to make the universe.

And the death of the Earth—for most of us,

unimaginable, and therefore

inevitable. As if each parent,

at the same moment, will see our offspring

atomized, our species’ clouds

lifting off the globe, the huge, childless atom.

