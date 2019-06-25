Well, he did sniff out the story—or a story—and he did do his homework, but Of a Fire on the Moon, the cosmically sprawling monograph into which the three mega-installments of his Life report were collected, is an utterly idiosyncratic take on the moon landing. It’s Mailer through and through, Mailer all over: quite as bonkers and deliriously tasteless as An American Dream, more bloated with prophetic wind than Advertisements for Myself, exceeded only by Ancient Evenings in its level of numbing physical detail. These are all compliments, incidentally. Because as always in the Mailer-verse, the dross and the gold are whirled together. They are, God bless him, the same.

The historical impulse, and the human one, was to kneel before Apollo 11. Why not? The event had the glare of sunlight on metal. The Saturn V was on the launchpad, pure potentiality, blank and terrible, with dragon fumes idling in its nostrils. Up it rose on its slow cushion of fire, up it went into invisibility; unconsciousness rippled as it was penetrated by Mind. Then, as it headed for the moon, the rocket shed now-obsolete parts—it was all getting smaller, more essential, like an idea refining itself; from Columbia, the command module, into the Eagle, the lunar module. Then two men were on the moon—the moon!—speaking blunt astronaut poetry, doing the buoyant plod of reduced gravity (one-sixth of the Earth’s, which Buzz Aldrin later said he found “less lonesome” than the weightlessness of Columbia), making their crude and mind-blowing little YouTube video. And then … then they didn’t die up there, the star men—they didn’t get hexed or dismembered by space ghosts—but came back jolly and intact, descending with reddening cheeks into our common oxygen and splashing down at last on the great sea-bosom. Home.

A triumph. A magnificent projection of American adventurism. The power of the launch astonished Aquarius. But he was full of misgivings. His hairs were prickling. What if this whole thing was “a work of art designed by the Devil”? The multi-tiered technocracy of Houston offended him; the astronauts themselves, with their “personalities of unequaled banality and apocalyptic dignity,” he found unreadable. To know space, to dominate space, to print the steps of men upon that tidal magnet and ancient mistress of madness, the moon—surely it was the sheerest hubris. It was White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism run mad. And Aquarius hated WASPs. They used too much deodorant. “They had divorced themselves from odor in order to dominate time, and thereby see if they were able to deliver themselves from death! No less!”

That last rim shot is a bit of a giveaway: Mailer/Aquarius knew he was being daft. But still he feared it, the infernal odorlessness of the WASP. Landing on the moon was a violation, a defilement. The moon was magic and metaphor—and machines, the goddamn machines of NASA, don’t do metaphor. Machines are literal-minded. Who could know the consequences? Souls in transit might find their passage to the afterlife obstructed; curses would surely follow. Chappaquiddick happened while the men were in space, the death of Mary Jo Kopechne subsumed into political doom for Ted Kennedy, and it occurred to Mailer to feel vindicated. “Dead was the young lady who had been driving with him. How subtle was the voice of the moon.” And how indelicate a soothsayer was Aquarius. He wasn’t above blaming NASA for the bad vibes in his own house: “Sometimes his wife seemed as if deranged by Apollo’s usurpation of the moon.”