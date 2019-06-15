When you were young

you took me out

one night to where

you had been sugaring,

and we toasted

with our cups of snow,

over which the amber

sweetness of trees

had been poured.

Each spring now I

check the taps, since

you have moved away.

Maybe it’s the sleight

of hand of age, but each

year the sap sluices,

it seems, later and later,

too cold to run.

Another week, I tell myself.

If you have the secret,

it’s there with you,

daughter. The woods

are poised to hear it,

and yet it will not come

and will not come.

