From longevity to career growth to macroeconomic feats of strength, the case for vacation seems open-and-shut. Yet the picture’s not entirely rosy. Tourism’s carbon footprint grew four times as much as expected from 2009 to 2013, and accounted for 8 percent of all greenhouse-gas emissions in that period. [6] What’s more, the travel industry is expected to consume 92 percent more water in 2050 than it did in 2010, and 189 percent more land. [7] In other environmental news, people are less likely to recycle while on vacation (both because they’re unsure how to, and because getting away with things seems to be a key part of getting away from it all). [8]

The frisson of pitching plastic is not the only thrill tempting travelers. Interviews with tourists returning from various international destinations revealed that they used more drugs while on vacation than in everyday life. [9] Other studies have found that people are more likely to engage in risky sexual behavior while traveling. [10, 11] We eat with abandon, too: On vacations of one to three weeks, tourists gain an average of 0.7 pounds, a significant portion of average annual weight gain. [12] Finally, a 2015 study found that “travel and leisure” provoked envy—perhaps the single most toxic substance known to man—more than any other attribute examined (including “relationship and family,” “appearance,” and “money and material possessions”). The effect may be especially acute on social media: 62 percent of people who described Facebook-induced bouts of jealousy said they’d been triggered by travel or leisure experiences—versus less than a quarter of people whose envy had been piqued in person. [13]

So for your own health and sanity, book that vacation. But for everyone else’s, please travel as sustainably as you can, and take it easy with the Instagram.

The Studies

