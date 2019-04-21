A relentlessly self-aware writer, Hustvedt must know that she is stacking the deck against S.H. and herself. The novel amasses all the tired tropes of urban intellectual fiction: the single girl in the city, eager to convert life into fiction; her coterie of witty, intellectual friends (“the Dear Ones,” she calls them); the graduate student she dates, who, in the heady days of high theory, is too besotted with the work of Paul de Man and Michel Foucault to appreciate either S.H.’s desire (her “low-grade genital burn”) or her literariness; the dirty and dazzling romance of New York. As she has done in all her novels, Hustvedt indulges in lengthy metafictional meditations on art, time, and truth. “Every book is a withdrawal from immediacy into reflection. Every book includes a perverse wish to foul up time, to cheat its inevitable pull,” S.H. thinks, and even she finds her thoughts annoying. “Blah, blah, blah, and hum-da-di-dum. What am I looking for? Where am I going?”

Simon & Schuster

The novel is not exactly good. Then again, a writer’s juvenilia are not supposed to be good. They are supposed to be tentative, aspirational, incomplete—imitative and unrestrained. “The kind of poem I produced in those days was hardly anything more than a sign I made of being alive, of passing or having passed, or hoping to pass, through certain intense human emotions,” Vladimir Nabokov wrote in Speak, Memory. Hustvedt’s novel asks us to forgive its ragged edges, its aggressive mediocrity. It invites us to sift through the disordered sheaf of papers to find sentences, pages, fragments that testify to the author’s future greatness, her ability to one day write a work of fiction as celebrated as The Blindfold—Hustvedt’s 1992 debut, also about a young graduate student in New York, a concept then still fresh—or The Blazing World, Hustvedt’s previous, Man Booker Prize–nominated novel, about a female artist masquerading as three different male artists to reveal the misogyny of the art world.

Yet Hustvedt is also after something else—a politically demanding Künstlerroman that doesn’t just chronicle the suffering of a single, white, well-educated aspiring writer in New York, but is ultimately catalyzed by a generically female experience of psychic trauma. “Given what readers have long loved about Hustvedt’s work, it will come as no surprise that Memories of the Future has special resonance in the age of #metoo, with its overdue discussions about parity, bias, and misconduct,” announces the publicity letter included in review copies of the novel. The novel’s contemporaneity is indeed pointed: The narrative present is 2017, soon after the election of Donald Trump. “I try not to think about the cruelty of the presidential election,” S.H. thinks. “I hear the roaring spleen of the white crowd as they spit and scream at the woman. The abomination. Cast her out. Push her hard.”