Melinda Josie

And I wrote those reasons

on the ruled grid

of an index card

to preserve the moment, madam,

when the panels of the hotel

elevator closed,

leaving just us.

A sigh and a kiss

did nicely, lady,

but when the doors

opened again,

you were again nowhere

near, and now

the file card’s lost too,

with its logical

numerical slate.

I’ve misplaced this and that

over the years, dear,

but the things I miss most, miss,

are listed on that card.