And I wrote those reasons
on the ruled grid
of an index card
to preserve the moment, madam,
when the panels of the hotel
elevator closed,
leaving just us.
A sigh and a kiss
did nicely, lady,
but when the doors
opened again,
you were again nowhere
near, and now
the file card’s lost too,
with its logical
numerical slate.
I’ve misplaced this and that
over the years, dear,
but the things I miss most, miss,
are listed on that card.
John Skoyles’s most recent collections are Inside Job and Suddenly, It’s Evening.