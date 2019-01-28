Edward Gorey and the power of the ineffable

What shall we call him? A children’s writer who didn’t particularly like children? Gorey produced small illustrated books, booklings, more than 100 of them: black-and-white pen-and-ink drawings of serrated quaintness, elaborately crosshatched, with accompanying text—some prose, mostly verse. Children suffer greatly in these works. They are sold on the street or carried off by eagles. As in Lear’s limericks, many of which function like little torture machines (Till at last, with a hammer, they silenced his clamour), absurdist violence is everywhere.

And nowhere. In 1957’s micro-masterpiece, The Doubtful Guest, a Victorian or Edwardian household (all of Gorey’s households are Victorian or Edwardian) is abruptly infiltrated by a tender-looking, proboscile creature in white sneakers and a long, stripy scarf. It says nothing. It has no expression, except for the ring of wild fatigue around its eye. It behaves oddly, unmanageably, its disruptions cataloged in sturdy and nursery-ready anapestic tetrameters: It joined them at breakfast and presently ate / All the syrup and toast, and a part of a plate. It lies down in a large tureen; it stands with its nose to the wall. What does it want? Nobody knows. What does it mean? You tell me. Like a trauma, like a gift, like an unaccommodated fact, it sticks around, with weirdly devoted constancy. Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat was published the same year, and Dery does some excellent work comparing the two texts, the two chaos-bringers, noting with Gorey-esque satisfaction that while The Cat in the Hat “changed children’s books as America knew them”—zapping the early-reader market with trickster-ish cartoon energy—The Doubtful Guest “sank with barely a trace.”

Gorey was an only child. He was a cat person. Otherwise, the rude facts of his biography seem a bit incongruous, a bit anti-Gorey. He was born in Chicago in 1925; his father was a newspaper reporter; his parents got divorced, and he moved briefly to Miami with his mother. Then, the summit of dissonance: The Second World War arrived, and Gorey joined the Army. He saw no combat. In June 1944, he was posted to a weapons-testing area in the Great Salt Lake Desert, a base called Dugway Proving Ground. “All around lay wastelands,” Dery writes. “The stillness was profound, a ringing in the mind. The sky was painfully clear.” In this futuristic void, this atomic birdbath, the young aesthete sipped tequila and listened to Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos.

When the war was over, Gorey went to Harvard, where he set about the business of—as Dery puts it—“becoming Gorey.” His assistant dean found him to be a “queer looking egg.” But his best buddy was the poet Frank O’Hara, so who cares? There began the long coats, the many rings, the weary supremacy. He had crushes on other men. No sex, though, as far as Dery can ascertain, and no long-term companionship. Sedulous bachelorhood became the MO. Morrissey again: The hills are alive with celibate cries. Gorey moved to Manhattan in 1953 and churned out book covers for Doubleday’s mass-market imprint Anchor. This was also the year he published the first of his small books, The Unstrung Harp, about a novelist named Mr. Earbrass. Gorey would never again use so much prose in a book, but the prose was good and, more important, it was Gorey: “Mr. Earbrass stands on the terrace at twilight. It is bleak; it is cold; and the virtue has gone out of everything.”