Before we go there, though, let’s salute the muscular act of scholarship, the marathon of archivism, that has produced this book. Plath was a diverse and voluminous correspondent, and the editors, Peter K. Steinberg and Karen V. Kukil, have collected it all: 575 letters, to 108 recipients. Nearly 1,000 pages. And that’s on top of their first, comparably tomelike volume, published in 2017. This will not have to be done again.

As a reading experience, Volume 2 provides, in the way of these things, an overload of material and a lack of transmutation. It’s not art, in other words, and why would it be? These are first takes, recorded at different pressures; some of them are more worked-upon than others. Plath is of course the structural center, but as she spins through her voices—gushing, intimate, secretarial-professional, rapturous, vicious, recriminatory, coldly lyrical—the text decenters and decenters again. What carries us through, inevitably, is the narrative pull, the death-drag, of the end point.

Especially dominant in this gallery of personae are Plath the daughter and Plath the hustler. They are twinned, in a way, the former chronicling for her mother the activities of the latter. (August 13, 1958: “The Christian Science Monitor bought my little 3-page descriptive article about the countryside … The Sewanee Review has just accepted a poem of mine, which should bring about $20.”) Plath was a tireless advocate for her own work and for Hughes’s, and her faith in his gifts, in particular, ensures that the brazenness of their attempt to make a living from poetry never quite overcomes her.

In Plath’s reckoning, Hughes is an indisputable genius, and she’s not bad either: “Both of us feel that money grants & reputation … are going to undeserving & pernicious writers.” Here she describes Hughes, her great project, muzzily triumphant the day after one of his poems has been accepted by The New Yorker: “He just sits, unshaved, his hair every which way, munching raw steaks & writing more. Very wonderful.” And here’s a brisk note to this magazine, from 1959. “With the last manuscript I sent in,” Plath tartly reminds an editor, Seymour Lawrence, as she submits two short stories, “I waited over half a year for a No, and I wonder if I could get a faster verdict this time.”

It’s the letters home, the letters to her mother, that ring most pitifully with the strained note of heartiness that all melancholiacs will recognize: the daily effort of a depressed person to get over herself, to get it together. “Your daughter has been married a year and a day, as the fairy stories say, and hopes to be married a hundred more.” Diane Middlebrook, the author of the Plath/Hughes biography Her Husband, referred to the “insistent gooey hype” of these letters. But without them we would lack the context for Volume 2’s most sensational exclusive: the 14 previously unpublished letters that Plath wrote from England to her American psychiatrist, Ruth Beuscher. Frieda Hughes, Plath and Hughes’s daughter, describes in the book’s foreword her discovery in 2016 that these letters existed, and her dread of what they might contain. “It was a Sunday morning when I took the letters to bed to work my way through them—it seemed a more comforting environment.”