The gold inside this ring was once

the sap of two colliding stars,

a gravitational rippling flower,

a thousand times our local sun,

that flung its nectar on the dark

and silent emptiness, across

the curving light-years to become

a cooling planet with this ore

inside the veins of rock to be

dug out and then refined and formed

to wrap around your finger as

a sign of bond and permanence,

as eons of creation

echo in this familiar token.

