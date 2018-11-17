The gold inside this ring was once
the sap of two colliding stars,
a gravitational rippling flower,
a thousand times our local sun,
that flung its nectar on the dark
and silent emptiness, across
the curving light-years to become
a cooling planet with this ore
inside the veins of rock to be
dug out and then refined and formed
to wrap around your finger as
a sign of bond and permanence,
as eons of creation
echo in this familiar token.
Robert Morgan’s most recent collection is Dark Energy (2015).