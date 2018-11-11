Reader Responses

Graham Roumieu

Lucia Perri, Guthrie, Okla.

It has to be Mr. Clean. Who would pick a man who spins spiderwebs over a man who can clean the kitchen floor?

Emilie Cunning, London, United Kingdom

Ant-Man’s ability to shrink to ant size and act as a concealed attacker is quite remarkable, as is his inverse ability to grow giant and overpower others with his sheer strength. Scott Lang is also a down-to-earth and amusing character who cares deeply about his family and friends—traits that are lacking in some other superheroes.

Louis Phillips, New York, N.Y.

The bacteria that destroyed the alien invaders in H. G. Wells’s The War of the Worlds, thus saving the human species.

Dan Fredricks, Janesville, Wis.

The inimitable cartoon sailor Popeye, whose real superpower was influencing generations of kids to eat spinach.

Graham Roumieu

Phillip Welshans, Baltimore, Md.

Magneto, who is the realist to Professor Xavier’s idealist in the X-Men universe. He stands up for mutants who are unfairly persecuted and imprisoned by humans. And every time he starts to believe Professor X’s lines on the good that exists in human nature, we do something terrible to reconfirm what he has always suspected. Magneto is the super anti-hero we deserve in these dark days.

Katherine Simonson, Cedar Crest, N.M.

The Road Runner: Flightless and inarticulate (with a one-word vocabulary), this plucky little bird outwits his dogged adversary in every episode. His superpower is his ability to evade all manner of nefarious schemes.

Silvia Vong, Toronto, Canada

Captain Planet battled eco-villains like Hoggish Greedly, Looten Plunder, and Duke Nukem while educating viewers on eco-friendly best practices: “The power is yours!”

Mike Plocher, Happy Valley, Ore.

An easy choice: Angus MacGyver (portrayed by Richard Dean Anderson), whose skill set was unequaled. Over the course of 139 prime-time episodes, he showed us what it takes to get the job done.

Judah Lewis, actor, The Christmas Chronicles (17 years old)

The most underrated superheroes are people who, in the face of adversity, advocate for positive change. Namely the Parkland survivors who continually stand up for the lives of children and our future.

Kristen Ruhlin, actor, writer, and producer, Welcome to Mercy

Caregivers—not just parents, nurses, or children, but all the men and women who have the sole responsibility to care for another person. It's thankless, exhausting, beautiful, funny, horrific—it's a lot, but it's love.

