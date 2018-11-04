Her adult life, what is known of it, was as peripatetic as her childhood. She had three husbands and four children before the age of 30, and roamed between New Mexico, New York, and Mexico, picking up for months at a time to live on the beach in Jalisco in a thatched hut with a white-sand floor, or to drive a Volkswagen van through Oaxaca down to Guatemala, kids asleep in the back. After divorcing a second jazz musician, she never married again, and to support her sons she worked as a physician’s assistant, a cleaning woman, a teacher, writing when she could manage it between bouts of devastating alcohol abuse.

Until the publication of Welcome Home, it might have been presumptuous to assume that Berlin’s stories were largely autobiographical or that characters resembling her were her ciphers. But nearly everything in the stories is echoed in Welcome Home, sometimes to the point of direct repetition. Here’s a line that appears in her story “Sometimes in Summer”: “I used to be terrified of going to the bathroom until Uncle John taught me to start at the front door, whisper over and over to myself, ‘God will take care of me. God will take care of me,’ and run like hell.” Here it is in Welcome Home:

At night I was afraid to go down the dark hall to the bathroom, afraid of unseen ghosts and of Granpa and my mother, who would often burst from their doors like deranged cuckoos. John told me to pray “God will take care of me. God will take care of me,” and then run like hell. He’d come home drunk too at night, but sweet, teary drunk.

Now we might call what Berlin did metafiction or autofiction, but one senses that, in the 1960s, she was writing without the privilege of formal irony. Her stories contain the observations and concerns of impermissible experience: what heroin dealers looked and spoke like in Juárez in the ’60s; how a woman of that era might change husbands as nimbly as changing cabs; what the cleaning lady thinks about as she gets blood off a bedroom wall after a murder; what lies behind the precarious hauteur of a 14-year-old girl asked to entertain parties full of powerful men; what it feels like to have “a diabolical urge to, well, mess it all up.” These are dangerous subjects for women, even now. It’s no accident that many critics looking for Berlin’s peers compare her primarily to male authors (Hemingway, Raymond Carver), though the comparisons rarely do justice to her humor or her quirky, lavish prose style.

Welcome Home also gives a sense of the joyousness of her personality, which is as urgently expressed in all her writing as loneliness and desperation are. Her writing loves the world, lingers over details of touch and smell. She devotes paragraphs to how her childhood homes filled her ears—the “cheerful sound of the percolator, the flick of a match on my mother’s thumbnail, chunk of my father’s Zippo.” Writing of her family, she notes:

[Granpa] smelled of Camels and bay rum and Jack Daniel’s. My mother smelled of Camels and Tabu and Jack Daniel’s. Uncle John smelled of Delicado cigarettes and tequila. Mamie had many smells, all of them suffocating … her skin itself was white and moist, the exact texture and temperature of Ethiopian bread.

This precision is characteristic of Berlin, whose descriptions are usually both peculiar and funny. Of a mother-to-be: “Marjorie made everything pink, which was too bad, because it came out Steven.” Of the house shared with her first husband, a sculptor: “Our dishes were black, our stainless a daring modern style. The forks had only two tines, so it was difficult to eat spaghetti.”

Evening in Paradise revisits familiar places, characters, and plot threads, like the neighbor friend from Syria named Hope, the teenage lover, the controlling sculptor (owner of the two-tined forks) who makes her sleep facedown to correct her upturned nose, “a slight imperfection.” This second collection is so consistent with Manual in tone and plot that together they read like four or five novellas that have been disassembled, jumbled, and spread across two volumes—a puzzle to be solved. Evening in Paradise is even more fragmented than its predecessor: Several of the pieces—including the title story—might most truthfully be described as sketches for stories, or brilliantly drawn scenes from a larger, coherent work that doesn’t exist. Others have the sweep and inner architecture of perfect stand-alones.