Smartphones disrupt every aspect of our society. We pay an enormous price for distracted driving, distracted marriage, distracted friendship, distracted colleagues. More significant, we are distracted from ourselves. The average person looks at a smartphone approximately 80 times a day. What is it that we are looking away from? What are we going to do to teach ourselves, our children, our drivers, our partners, our friends, and our colleagues how to self-regulate when they have a portable dopamine pump in their pocket?

The cost is clear. This issue is literally killing us.

Erika Christakis concludes her article by saying, “When you are with your child, put down your damned phone.” Perhaps some parents of my generation (I’m 61) will remember the delightful musical number on Sesame Street that admonished our children to “put down the ducky.” The theme back then was about helping children let go of their blankies. But today that song sings more to smartphone-addicted parents than to thumb-sucking kids.

During my postgraduate studies, I learned that self-image is the main determinant of whether a child becomes successful in life. No other factor—not IQ, communication skills, knowledge, experience, or even “who you know”—plays as important a role in leading a productive life. A healthy self-image and resulting confidence arise from positive interactions with adults right from the beginning. This is the time when little humans learn to trust or distrust the world. If trust is not shaped within the first two years, it is very difficult to develop.

Yes! Put down your damned phone!

A Muslim Among the Settlers

Wajahat Ali, a Pakistani American writer, went deep into the West Bank for the June issue.

I am an American Israeli who has been living in a settlement for the past 23 years. Mr. Ali deserves accolades for his tenacity and desire to talk with settlers because he wanted to understand them (us). This is a praiseworthy endeavor precisely because it is so rare.

Mr. Ali concludes that there are two main impediments to the “religious cousins,” Jews and Palestinians, learning to live together in “actual peace.” He says that the first is “the yearning of some Palestinians for all the Jews to leave.” I would say that this means our religious cousins prefer to destroy our Jewish state rather than build their own state. I can agree with this.

But I disagree with Mr. Ali’s second impediment to peace, the settlements and “the exclusivist attitude that motivates the people who live in them.” I maintain that the settlements merely reflect the sad reality of the first impediment. Palestinian Arabs seem determined to refuse all attempts to solve the conflict, in the belief that somehow with time, all Israelis will “go back home.” Time goes on and the settlements grow inexorably. Sadly, our Arab cousins do not seem to realize this. We are home, living in our “massive cities of Jerusalem stone.” And it is only through constructive dialogue that things will change.

Wajahat Ali’s article promised insight, but delivered little. The political analysis of the concluding paragraph was thin: “Two things stand in the way of actual peace. The first is the yearning of some Palestinians for all the Jews to leave.” That is hardly blocking peace—no more so than the yearning of some Israeli Jews for all the Palestinians to leave is blocking peace.

The wishful thinking of a minority does not set national policy; the self-interest of the state does. And peace, in spite of all the public lamentation, is not in the interest of the Israeli state. Every year without peace justifies more settlements and more miles of the apartheid wall, both of which serve to entrench and expand Israel’s colonialist acquisition of land. Every year of conflict adds billions of U.S. aid and grants to the Israeli coffers, as well as another installment of the $38 billion of military aid promised over the next decade.