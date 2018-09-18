Lynn Meskell, author, A Future in Ruins

What remains of the Vijayanagara empire’s capital city—which is today called Hampi, in Karnataka, India—is a striking cultural landscape dominated by temples, shrines, bazaars, residential areas, and elaborate water systems that continues to inspire religious pilgrimage.

Reader Responses

Christian Miles, Hagåtña, Guam

Graham Roumieu

The International Space Station is literally out of this world. To have figured out how to escape the confines of our planet, keep people alive in a vacuum, and maintain arguably the most complex workplace/living quarters is nothing short of staggering. Furthermore, in a time of seemingly constant tension and strife among countries, the ISS is an oasis of international partnership.

Mary Lou Enlow, Seattle, Wash.

The Chauvet Cave, in the Ardèche department of southern France, shows that more than 32,000 years ago, humans possessed the fine sensibilities needed to depict, using charcoal and ocher on cave walls, the vibrant animal life in their environment.

Roger L. Albin, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Any sewage-treatment plant. Our civilization depends on such quotidian but highly effective technologies: For the past 150 years, the provision of clean water has likely averted billions of premature deaths.

Michael J. Van Essen, Mason City, Iowa

The Sagrada Família basilica, in Barcelona, which was designed by Antoni Gaudí in the late 19th century. Still under construction, it is a magnificent realization of his surrealist vision that transcends the architectural conventions of its time.

Robert A. Charnin, Stratford, Conn.

Without the wonder of electricity, most of us would have no knowledge of the seven others.

Pat Oleszko, New York, N.Y.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, because it’s three times the size of France and we all made it.

Graham Roumieu

Dan Fredricks, Janesville, Wis.

The 2,000-year-old Terracotta Army, which contains nearly 8,000 life-size sculptures of soldiers guarding the first emperor of China.

Michael Driver, Ichihara, Japan

The eighth wonder of the world is not a structure, but the modest coffee bean, without which civilization would be languid, unimaginative, and ambitionless.

Want to see your name on this page? Email bigquestion@theatlantic.com with your response to the question for our December issue: Who is the most underrated superhero?