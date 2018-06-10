But it is in his latest incarnation—as a podcaster, of all things, clamped in headphones and nuzzling a huge mic—that Brand has become genuinely, slow-growingly, deep-brain interesting. The Brand who presents Under the Skin With Russell Brand, the second season of which began in June, is part seeker and part clown, capering at the margins of thought in the company of scientists, anarchists, theologians, philosophers, psychologists, Marxist scholars, documentarians, and mad professors. And Al Gore. “Thank you so much for doing this interview and for putting so much thought into it, Russell,” the former vice president says, with hilarious imperturbability, to the gasping, insatiable person on the other side of the studio table. He will later reward Brand with some bass-boosted vice-presidential chuckles and, at the end of a frantic exchange about climate change and spiritual renewal, exclaim, “That is entertainment!”

To the author and interrogator of capitalism Naomi Klein, Brand reveals that he read her book No Logo while in Cuba, addicted to heroin and making a commercial: “I felt somewhat conflicted … I was making a chewing-gum commercial—the most vacuous of all products, of course, unnecessary mimicking of mastication while the world starves.” “Bringing capitalism to Cuba, personally?” an amused Klein replies. With the physicist and broadcaster Brian Cox he has a lyrical exchange of views on the meaning of life, Cox contending that meaning is “local and temporary”—supplied by us, in other words, and not by God—and Brand rather grandly demurring. “What does it mean to you,” Cox asks, “what do you feel like, if I say that there will come a time in the future when there is no consciousness in the universe? So all possibility of meaning has gone, but the universe will still be there?” Brand barely draws breath before responding: “I would say that within my philosophy, consciousness and matter have the reverse relationship to in yours. I believe that matter emerges from consciousness, not vice versa. So even where the astrophysical context alters and evolves, as brilliant men such as yourself and your predecessors have demonstrated that will happen, that to me is essentially irrelevant because it’s just part of the cosmic ballet continuing within the framework of consciousness.” By way of proof, he cites Herman Melville, and then the comedian Bill Hicks. Not bad.

It is Brand’s presentation of himself as an addict, a man in recovery, a 21st-century consciousness who has gone through the veil of maya and now wants answers—or better questions, at least—that provides the theme for what might otherwise be a scatter-shot sequence of encounters. “I used to like nice, numb drugs,” he says wistfully to the meditation teacher Sharon Salzberg, a notably down-to-earth presence from whom, over the course of the interview, he elicits a lovely selection of gurgling belly laughs and high, wild titters. Aren’t we all addicts anyway, twitching over our phone, infatuated by this, attached to that, buzzing or starving for a little squirt of dopamine? The snicker-snack of addiction is inside consumerism, and inside the version of human relations that is determined by consumerism. And the ungratified celebrity, he for whom the world’s ultimate blow job has not sufficed, is our paradigm. The sensual realm has combusted before his eyes, in demon twists of chemical vapor. He has squandered his serotonin supply, his natural gladness endowment, and hungry ghosts are roosting in his blackened brain-wires. Time for a change of approach