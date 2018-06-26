C. W. Gortner, author, The Romanov Empress and Mademoiselle Chanel

An Inconvenient Truth, by Al Gore. Though not very sexy, it addresses the most vital and pressing issue we face as a species on our beleaguered Earth. If left unchecked, global warming will have devastating ramifications for every living being on this planet. We simply can’t afford to ignore it in the hope that it’ll go away.

Kevin Kwan, author, Crazy Rich Asians

Brave New World, by Aldous Huxley, is an astoundingly visionary satire published in 1932 that foresaw not just what’s happening today, but where we’re possibly heading next.

Marley Dias, founder, #1000BlackGirlBooks

Dr. Seuss’s Yertle the Turtle shows the consequences of abusing power. Yertle the Turtle yelled and screamed at those who supported him, and his lack of gratitude led to his fall from power. The book can teach all of us that as we rise, we need to thank and uplift those who help us.

Esmeralda Santiago, author, Conquistadora

Men speak about peace but prefer war. Men head the majority of governments and control the increasingly lethal weapons, using women and gods as moral shields. Unsparing in its portrayal of men’s nature, The Iliad should be read by everyone who hopes to understand mankind.

C. E. Morgan, author, The Sport of Kings

The Mindbody Prescription, by John E. Sarno—the book saved my life. It explores how the subconscious mind can create physical pain as a means of avoiding emotional pain. It's a mind–body approach has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the psychological origins of many ailments. A vital read for anyone suffering from chronic pain.

Reader Responses

Gary Kohl, Toronto, Canada

Dr. Seuss’s commentary on industry and the environment, The Lorax—because unless each of us “cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

Don Marine, Sun City West, Ariz.

Maya Angelou’s poem “Human Family.” Her signature plea, “We are more alike, my friends, / than unalike,” is truly universal.

Nancy Hawley, Spokane, Wash.

I suggest The World According to Mister Rogers, by Fred Rogers, because we all need to practice kindness, tolerance, and respect.

Robert Murphy, Tarpon Springs, Fla.

The Book of Exodus should be required reading in an era of refugees, climate change, and failed leadership. Pharaoh was paranoid about homeland security, and he didn’t like pluralism. Something went wrong in the environment, and the government collapsed.

