Instead of a pebble to mark our grief

or a coin to ease his passage

you placed a speaker

at the top of his head

and suddenly a drumbeat

came blasting out of the grass,

startling the mourners on the far side

of the cemetery, clanging the trees,

scattering the swifts

that had gathered around the stone

like souls of the dead,

souls that were now parting

to make way for a noisy spirit

rising out of the dirt.