For Baby Boomers whose childhood dreams were of Paris and Hong Kong rather than Narnia and Hobbiton, Miroslav Šašek’s This Is picture-book series offered a magic carpet to take them there. Beginning with This Is Paris, published in 1959 by the British firm W. H. Allen, the exiled Czech artist charted an idiosyncratic, primary-color-saturated path through the mid-20th-century world. In total, he produced 18 oversize, pen-and-gouache illustrated Baedekers for the pint-size set, including This Is San Francisco, This Is Israel, and This Is the United Nations. The books were translated into many languages, including French, German, Italian, Spanish, Finnish, Korean, and Japanese. In 2003, Rizzoli reissued the first few books in the series with the seemingly fanciful idea of marketing a half-century-old set of city and country guides to the most globalized generation in history. By now, 17 of the original 18 have been reprinted. More than 1 million copies have since been sold.

Šašek’s appeal these days is mid-century retro chic: jauntily modernistic depictions of places, executed with an ethnographer’s exacting eye and the verve of the adman. To open a This Is book is to find yourself clattering down a winding, sun-toasted lane in Nazareth on the trail of a kaffiyeh-garbed man riding a donkey. Or lurching up Victoria Peak in a Hong Kong cable car, the tilt so steep that it pushes you back, thrillingly, into the wooden seat. The architectural renderings are rigorously precise: St. Paul’s Cathedral has the right number of columns, as viewed from Ludgate Hill. The whimsy is encyclopedic. Through the streets of Šašek’s Rome careen dinky trams, Vespas, taxis with luggage piled high on top, trolleybuses hooked onto electric wires, donkey-drawn carriages, and automobiles of every era and description (including a tiny one, definitely not manufactured in Detroit, that looks like one of those toy cars children pedal in their driveways).

Šašek came to see the problem of putting the world back together as a task for the imagination of children.

Šašek was a pied piper to the children who read him half a century ago. At a time when international travel was a luxury and color television far from universal, the This Is books opened a portal from the elementary-school library to the wide, wide world. The guide is the dapper author—“thin, well-tailored, and as bubbly as a glass of the best French champagne,” as one interviewer described him. Šašek drew himself—striding purposefully toward his destination, a marbled portfolio tucked under his arm—onto the flyleaf. On the endpaper, there he is again, transformed by his journey. A stay in London turns him into a city gent, complete with bowler, pipe, and rolled-up umbrella. At the end of a trip to Israel, he steams away in the belly of Jonah’s whale. Courtesy of Rome, he is transmuted into mosaic, toga-clad, still clutching the portfolio.

Universe/Rizzoli

But who was this globe-trotting chameleon? It’s a mystery that This Is M. Šašek—a handsome collage of quotations, tributes, and photographs, rich in Šašek’s own artwork—deepens rather than resolves. One source for the book is a suitcase that a distant relative discovered after his death, the jumbled contents of which included New Year’s greeting cards, condolences, a fifth-grade report card, and newspaper clippings. Twice married and divorced, he had a stepson, whom he occasionally invoked in interviews. Scant though the details of Šašek’s life are, they nonetheless point a direction. Behind their witty cosmopolitan scenes, the This Is books were deeply political—part and parcel of a grassroots internationalism on the rise after the Second World War, championed by people who knew firsthand the costs of closed borders and walls rising across the world. Displaced like 51 million others by the chaos of the war and its aftermath, Šašek came to see the problem of putting a broken world back together as a task for the imagination of children.

Born in 1916, in the final days of an old world—the multiethnic, polyglot Austro-Hungarian empire—Šašek came of age in the 1930s, when fascists across Europe fantasized about racial purity. In accordance with his mother’s wishes, he studied architecture at university, though his own desire was to paint. “I counted windows and built houses, but at the same time I was ‘poaching’ in books,” he later recalled. He drew illustrations for newspapers and children’s books, and, in his spare hours, flew gliders off a Bohemian mountaintop, traveled, and learned languages. By the end of the ’30s, he had visited much of western and southern Europe, as well as North Africa, working as a guide for the Czech branch of the international travel agency Wagons-Lits/Cook. Then, in March of 1939, the Nazi tanks rolled into Prague.

Rizzoli

What Šašek did during the Second World War is one of the many puzzles of his biography. Under the protectorate government the Nazis established, Czech men of his generation were spared military conscription but subject to compulsory labor. Silent on this subject, This Is M. Šašek skips the story forward to 1947, when the artist moved to Paris to enroll at the École des Beaux-Arts. Like Ludwig Bemelmans, a fellow subject of the Austro-Hungarian empire, famous today for his Madeline books, Šašek had in mind, he said, a book for “kiddies” set in Paris. But after the Communist coup in Czechoslovakia, in February of 1948, the press that had commissioned the book was shut down; the publisher was accused of treason and thrown in prison. Now there was no going back. The cosmopolitan Šašek became a stateless person.

Without a fixed home of his own, Šašek joined the staff of Radio Free Europe in 1951, its first year broadcasting from new headquarters in Munich, and dedicated himself to talking across the barbed-wire borders the Cold War was raising. Staffed by émigrés, RFE streamed information about life behind the Iron Curtain to the Soviet-bloc peoples in their own languages, putting documents smuggled out of Eastern Europe on the air. Though funded by the CIA (a fact not outed until the 1970s), RFE provided what the historian Friederike Kind-Kovács has called a “nonofficial contact zone across the Iron Curtain.” It offered dissidents the means to reach people who otherwise had no way of knowing what was really happening in either their own country or the world. RFE opened a peephole between East and West.