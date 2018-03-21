The civil-rights movement once used arrests to draw attention to its cause. Today, hundreds of thousands languish in jails, ignored by the public at large.

Editor’s Note: Read The Atlantic’s Read The Atlantic’s special coverage of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Image above: Ralph Abernathy (left) and King pass through a corridor at the Birmingham, Alabama, city jail just after their release in 1963. In the course of his life, Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested 30 times. Most famously, in April 1963, Eugene “Bull” Connor, the police commissioner of Birmingham, Alabama, had King arrested for demonstrating in violation of a court injunction. For that crime, King spent 11 days behind bars, during which he wrote his famous “Letter From Birmingham Jail.” King would likely have stayed in jail even longer but for the intervention of A. G. Gaston, a black millionaire businessman who posted the $5,000 bail for King and his colleague Ralph Abernathy. King is said to have wanted to continue his political statement by remaining confined. But Gaston, fearing that the civil-rights movement would suffer if left without King’s leadership for too long, persuaded him to accept the assistance.

Having people get arrested and sent to jail was a foundational strategy of the civil-rights movement, meant to illuminate the injustice and immorality of racial inequality. Since 1963, however, the number of people sitting in jail has skyrocketed. Of the approximately 630,000 people held in more than 3,000 local jails across the United States, 70 percent are awaiting trial and therefore are legally innocent, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. The Vera Institute of Justice reports that black Americans are jailed at nearly four times the rate of white Americans. There is a growing belief that using money to make sure a defendant will show up in court is inherently unfair to the poor. Being in jail and unable to post bond can create instability in somebody’s life. Research suggests that spending as few as two days in jail can damage a person’s physical and economic well-being and increase the likelihood of cycling back into the criminal-justice system. Most people, unlike King, can’t find a millionaire willing to post their bail. Throughout the country, however, small organizations are trying to step into that role. In Boston, Chicago, Nashville, New York City, Seattle, and several other cities, community groups are helping people post bond and also, more ambitiously, trying to end the practice of requiring money for bail. This reflects a growing belief that using money to make sure a defendant will show up in court is inherently unfair to the poor—that it not only creates further instability in their lives but simply doesn’t make a lot of sense. Advocates of ending the “money-bail system” would prefer to have a judge assess the risk that defendants might flee before deciding whether to release them pending a trial, rather than automatically relying on money as a guarantee.