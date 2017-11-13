The first thing you notice when you walk into the office of Lever Architecture, in Portland, Oregon, is the smell: fresh, sweet, and vaguely Christmassy. That’s because Albina Yard, the year-old building that houses the office, was built out of fragrant Douglas fir. “It’s a space people immediately respond to on an emotional level,” says Thomas Robinson [1], Lever’s founder and the building’s architect.

1 Sam Tenney / Daily Journal of Commerce

Robinson is a pioneer in designing tall buildings that use wood, not concrete or steel, to bear their weight. Albina Yard is only four stories, but it’s the prelude to a more ambitious project: Framework [2], a 12-story mixed-use tower that will soon rise in Portland’s Pearl District. When it’s finished (likely in 2019), it will be the country’s tallest human-occupied all-wooden structure.

2 Lever Architecture (Rendering)

Although we’ve been building with trees since prehistoric times, they are having a moment, architecturally. Wooden structures similar to those in Portland have recently been built in Sweden, Finland, and the U.K., and a 24-story wooden building is under way in Vienna. Architects are even dreaming up wooden skyscrapers, such as a 35-story tower proposed for Paris [3] by Michael Green Architecture, a Canadian firm that designed an eight-story timber office building in British Columbia and a seven-story one in Minneapolis. (Although U.S. building codes generally bar wooden structures more than 85 feet tall, the federal government has recently promoted research into building with wood, hoping to revive the domestic timber industry.)

3 Michael Green Architecture (Rendering)

4 Lever Architecture

There are reasons we originally moved away from building tall with wood, of course, among them fires like the one that devastated Chicago in 1871. The new high-rises aren’t made of regular two-by-fours, however. Rather, they use a high-tech wood product known as mass timber. Framework’s skeleton [4] will be made of glue-laminated timber—pieces of lumber bonded together into massive beams and columns—while the walls and floors will be made of cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels, in which layers of wood are stacked in alternating directions. [5]

5 FPInnovations / reThink Wood

Robinson’s team put both components through rigorous fire testing. A joined beam, column, and CLT panel were placed in a furnace, then weighed down with 25,000 pounds, to see how strong they would be after exposure to fire and heat. Two hours later, they emerged charred, but structurally intact. Mass timber doesn’t ignite easily—it’s more like a log than kindling. And the outer char layer that mass timber develops when burned actually insulates the wood.