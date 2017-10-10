Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas : The dynamic Jewish lesbians hosted an all-star cast of influential, era-defining artists at their salon in Paris. Their union was inspirational for many outsiders and continues to inspire literature, art, theater, and actual relationships.

Marc Antony and Cleopatra had a claim to rule both Rome and Egypt, and were a couple in pursuit of power. They lost, but transformed, an empire.

I nominate Adam and Eve. My second choice is Voltaire and Émilie du Châtelet, the woman often referred to as his mistress but who was more like a collaborator. They performed critical analyses of the Bible, from which Voltaire concluded that our first parents never existed and therefore weren’t powerful at all.

Adam and Eve were responsible, literally or metaphorically, for—in no particular order—the subservience of women; the pain of childbirth; the concepts of sin, shame, and clothing; a lot of great artwork; and oh yes, procreation, without which there would have been no one else to influence.

Karley Sciortino, sex and relationships columnist

Simone de Beauvoir, whose writing shaped feminist philosophy, and Jean-Paul Sartre, one of the fathers of existentialism, admired, criticized, and stimulated each other’s work. They also never married, had kids, or lived together—which seems ideal, really.

Erik Newton, host, Together podcast

The ritualized balancing of polarities dates as far back as history can reach. Inanna and Dumuzi—royal gods of ancient Sumer—are perhaps the first representation. Their annual sacred union balanced the cosmos and brought a fertile harvest.

Nicola Yoon, author, Everything, Everything

Barack and Michelle Obama, not only for the representational power of being the first black first family, but also because they showed us how joyous and powerful love can be. They showed us their friendship and mutual respect. We are better people for having witnessed it.

Phillip Welshans, Baltimore, Md.

Marie and Pierre Curie discovered two elements, and collaborated to conduct pioneering research on radioactivity that paved the way for the development of nuclear physics.

Stephen Azzi, Ottawa, Canada

Theodora and Justinian I, who ruled the Byzantine empire, built some of Constantinople’s greatest landmarks and helped advance women’s rights, instituting the death penalty for rape, forbidding the killing of women who had committed adultery, banning forced prostitution, and allowing women more control over their property.

Roisin A. Costello, Dublin, Ireland

King Ferdinand II of Aragon and Queen Isabella I of Castile established a model for shared power in marriage, re-asserted the Catholic Church’s power in Spain, financed Columbus’s voyage to the Americas, and produced five children, who continued to shape Europe’s history long after their parents’ deaths—most famously Catherine, through her second marriage, to Henry VIII.

