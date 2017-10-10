It can be difficult to predict which American exports will stick the landing in France. Jerry Lewis, Burger King, and anything très Brooklyn: a resounding oui. Uber, Netflix, and Skippy peanut butter: not so much.

Until June, when Costco opened its first French location, on the outskirts of Paris, the warehouse chain seemed doomed to join the latter. Last fall, Le Parisien dubbed the chain an “American mastodon” and wondered whether the French really wanted five-kilogram chocolate bars and half-meter pizzas.

French culture “is much less about abundance and excess,” Doug Stephens, the founder of the consulting firm Retail Prophet, told me. “The French buy to consume, not to have.”

So I was surprised, two weeks after the French Costco opened, to find it mobbed.

“C’est quoi ça?” my taxi driver muttered with bewilderment. The lot was nearly full, even though it was the beginning of France’s summer holiday season, when retail shops are supposed to be dead.

A bouncer in a black suit checked membership cards and pointed first-time visitors to the enrollment area, where more than 100 people stood waiting to pay the €36 annual fee. The store had signed up 12,000 members in its first 10 days.