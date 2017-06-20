Jack Ende, president, American College of Physicians Light, relatively inexpensive, and so attractive whether draped around the neck or dangling down the chest, the stethoscope connects doctors to patients, and to their organs. What could be more valuable as we struggle with escalating costs in health care and concerns about the eroding relationship between doctors and patients? Jennifer Doudna, co-inventor, crispr, and co-author, A Crack in Creation Blood typing allows us to safely and routinely perform sensitive procedures such as transfusions and transplant surgery. Since its invention more than 100 years ago, it has saved countless lives and continues to underpin our understanding of human biology. McKinley Belcher III, actor, Mercy Street Step back in time to any Civil War hospital, and you might witness nearly as many soldiers dying from infection as from battle wounds. Antisepsis changed the game. The advent of medical practitioners cleaning wounds and instruments and maintaining a sterile surgical environment dramatically increased the likelihood that patients would survive.

Graham Roumieu Christopher Crenner, president, American Association for the History of Medicine Is the placebo underappreciated? It is certainly overlooked. Placebos benefit almost everyone who receives medical care—quietly bolstering some therapeutic effects while subjecting others to a rigorous test. Sheri Fink, author, Five Days at Memorial Oxygen—known as “dephlogisticated air” when first produced in the late 18th century—is now used in applications as diverse as anesthesia, trauma care, and treating asthma attacks and pneumonia. When we lack enough of it—in war zones, during natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina, or in impoverished areas of the world—its life-and-death role becomes apparent. Nita Landry, ob-gyn and co-host, The Doctors We probably wouldn’t see the term Pap smear in people’s gratitude journals. However, thanks to Pap smears, cervical cancer is no longer one of the most common causes of cancer death for American women. In fact, over the past 40 years, the cervical-cancer death rate has decreased by more than 50 percent. Jillian Michaels, health-and-wellness expert, and creator, the Jillian Michaels app Automated external defibrillators literally save lives, and anyone is capable of using them with zero training. They should be everywhere, just like smoke alarms and fire extinguishers. Joe Jimenez, CEO, Novartis