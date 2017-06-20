I am not Italian, technically speaking,

yet here I am leaning on a zinc bar in Florence

on a sunny weekday morning,

my foot up on the smooth iron railing

just like the other men, who,

it must be said, are officially and fully Italian.

It’s 8:40 and they are off to work,

some in offices, others sweeping the streets,

while I am off to a museum or a church

to see paintings, maybe light a candle in an alcove.

Yet here we all are in our suits and work shirts

joined in the brotherhood of espresso,

or how is it said? La fratellanza dell’espresso,

draining our little white cups

with a quick flourish of the wrist,

each of us tasting the same sweetness of life,

if you take a little sugar, and the bitterness

of its brevity, whether you choose to take sugar or not.