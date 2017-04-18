Donald Worster, environmental historian The worst environmental catastrophe in Earth’s history occurred 66 million years ago, when an asteroid struck, killing an estimated 70 percent of all species. Nothing humans have done compares. But the 1930s Dust Bowl was the worst catastrophe in America’s history, and such a phenomenon may become global as the world’s climate changes. John McNeill, history professor, Georgetown The deliberate rupture of the dikes on China’s Yellow River in 1938, by Chinese troops trying to halt a Japanese advance. It killed half a million Chinese, displaced millions more, and led to a decade of flooding. Graham Roumieu David Yarnold, president and CEO, National Audubon Society DDT was a human-made environmental disaster that caused the shells of bird eggs to thin, which crushed populations—and harmed the food chain in ways that affected humans.

John Schwartz, science writer, The New York Times It would be hard to beat the six-mile-wide asteroid that struck Earth about 66 million years ago with an explosive force billions of times more powerful than that of the atomic bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima. Bill McKibben, author and environmentalist The asteroid strike that some scientists theorize wiped out the dinosaurs was pretty significant. Of course, with climate change we’re on the path to accomplishing something on the same scale, and this time it’s entirely voluntary. Jon Jarvis, former director, National Park Service The Deepwater Horizon blowout spewed boiling-hot oil like a fire hose for 87 straight days, and every day was Groundhog Day, requiring teams to repeat cleanup of the same hundreds of miles of shoreline as oil smothered beaches, coastal wetlands, and countless birds. Carter Roberts, president and CEO, World Wildlife Fund During the Permian–Triassic mass extinction, or the Great Dying, skyrocketing temperatures wiped out nearly all the species on Earth. Most forms of life never fully recovered. Elizabeth Kolbert, author, The Sixth Extinction The end-Permian extinction, which took place about 250 million years ago, killed off something like 90 percent of all species around at the time. The event, sometimes called the Great Dying, brought the Paleozoic era to a dismal close. It was probably caused by a massive release of carbon dioxide—a warning if ever there was one.