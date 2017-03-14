I waited though wanting nothing,

then waited longer.

As if by that I might

become again

the carved and painted lure—

Its two iridescent eyes that stay always open,

its stippled gold sides, deep-orange back,

red threads attached at the gills.

I hummed with its three-pronged shine

of fish who are sweet and fat to the birds above them.

I hummed with its three injured notes to the fish below.

To all the blue-winged, handless distances

and all my blue-finned, handless lives,

I hummed

in borrowed Swedish and the iron-hiding slip of gleam—

The great strangeness still may come, even for you.