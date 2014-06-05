What to Expect at the 2018 Oscars

First things first: It’s highly unlikely that this year’s Oscar ceremony will be as dramatic as 2017’s. It’d be hard to top the shock of Moonlight’s Best Picture victory and the manner in which it won (the announcement being made mere moments after La La Land was mistakenly named the winner). Still, though a lot of the big categories seem settled at this year’s Academy Awards, the top prize remains a wide-open race between at least five films, which could make for an exciting night, at least right at the end. Will the Academy’s expanding membership shake things up as it did last year, or will the conventional wisdom of the Golden Globes and guild awards—the best predictor of Oscar success—prevail?

The 90th Academy Awards, once again hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (a little earlier than the usual 8:30 p.m. start). Red-carpet coverage outside the Dolby Theatre will air on ABC beginning at 6:30 p.m., and should have a weightier tone than normal after a year in which Hollywood’s institutional issues of misogyny and sexual assault have been under the microscope. The Academy, however, has made it clear that it wants the ceremony to focus on the nominated films, rather than the ongoing cultural moment around them.

Of those contenders, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water is the nominal frontrunner for Best Picture, having collected 13 nominations (far more than the next-most nominated movie, Dunkirk, which has eight). A dark but magical period fairy tale in which a mute janitor falls in love with a sea creature, the film has done well at the various guild awards and del Toro seems a lock to win Best Director. But in more recent years, Oscars voters have favored splits between the Picture and Director categories—it’s happened four out of the last five ceremonies and may well happen again.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, a visually spectacular war film that was a huge box-office hit, would have been a safe bet at one point but lacks the immediate cultural cachet of some of its rivals. Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has been one of the most polarizing films of the year, but seems poised to win two acting trophies (for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell) and was a big hit at the Golden Globes. Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird was a favorite with critics’ groups and is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year. But the real sleeper is Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which is the most profitable film of all the nominees and remains a cultural touchstone more than a year after its release. Any one of these movies could make a case for a big victory, and as audiences learned last year, it’s best not to rule anything out—even after the envelope’s been opened.

The Atlantic’s culture team will be following the ceremony live—right here—and weighing in on all the biggest moments of the night.