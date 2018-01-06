What to Expect at the 2018 Golden Globes

The Oscar season kicks off for real Sunday with the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony, broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. The comedian and star of NBC’s Late Night Seth Meyers is hosting—his first time at the Globes. Though he previously hosted the 2014 Emmys, Meyers has a trickier task ahead. Gently mocking the film and television industries is the bread and butter of any awards-show emcee, of course. But in the wake of the #MeToo movement and sexual-assault scandals involving Hollywood fixtures like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, the atmosphere at the Beverly Hilton will be far more charged than usual.

Some attendees are reportedly planning to wear all black on the red carpet to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood, and Meyers’s opening routine will likely aim to tackle the news head-on. The night should be a valuable preview for the upcoming Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel, as to what material works and what falls flat. The Globes themselves, of course, also serve as a major precursor to the Academy Awards, helping to anticipate the potential favorites for their upcoming nominations (which will be announced on January 23). The Oscar race is as wide-open as it’s ever been, with several films still in contention for Best Picture; the Globes may help narrow that field.

The film nominations favored movies such as The Shape of Water, Lady Bird, Dunkirk, Get Out, The Post, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Best Picture (Drama) seems like a showdown between The Shape of Water and The Post, while Lady Bird and Get Out are the frontrunners in the comedy category. The TV categories are even harder to predict and have less bearing on the Emmy race (since the Globes are given out in the middle of the television season), but star-driven hits like Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette and Joan, along with more topical works like The Handmaid’s Tale should feature prominently. (A more in-depth breakdown of the nominations is available here.) The Atlantic’s culture writers and editors will be following the ceremony live and covering the biggest moments of the night.