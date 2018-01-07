Live Coverage of the 2018 Golden Globes

Four months after The Handmaid’s Tale scooped the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, the Hulu show picked up its second big award—the Golden Globe for Best Television Series: Drama. The series, based on the 1985 book by Margaret Atwood, was tipped to do well this evening, and its showrunner, Bruce Miller, claimed the trophy just a few minutes after Elisabeth Moss accepted her Best Actress: Drama award for the role of Offred.
The series benefited from uncanny timing, debuting just a few months into the Trump/Pence administration and in the wake of the historic Women’s March last January, during which some women carried signs saying “Make Margaret Atwood Fiction Again.” The novel was the most-read book on Amazon in 2017. Accepting the award, Miller said, “To all the people in this room and this country and this world who do everything they can to stop The Handmaid’s Tale from becoming real, keep doing that.”
And the Award for the Most Tone-Deaf Ad of the Golden Globes Goes To ...
“Everyone loves a comeback.”
Thus reads the tagline of a fairly baffling ad that just aired during the Globes telecast. The spot stars Winona Ryder—who is, in part because of Stranger Things, having something of a comeback herself at the moment—and is selling L'Oréal’s brand of … hair conditioner. It goes like this: Ryder, in a warmly lit dressing room, clad in a black gown, frets and sinks into a plush couch. She twirls a lock of her hair. She runs her lines, as music swells. She is alone. She is nervous. But her hair is looking luscious. “We’re ready for you,” a producer tells her—at which point she leaves the dressing room, coming out to have her moment. The music swells some more.
“Everyone loves a comeback,” the ad’s text reads. “Damaged hair deserves one too.”
So, yes: In the middle of an awards show that, via its wear-black campaign—and via the Time’s Up movement—was attempting to focus on much more than appearances, L'Oréal aired an ad that equated the triumph of a career comeback with the triumph over split ends. According to a press release about the new ad campaign, "Comeback” is part of “an integrated campaign that celebrates the fact that hair can make a comeback from damage.” The campaign stars not only Ryder, but also the actress Aja Naomi King and the singer-songwriter Camila Cabello—“all of whom,” the release notes, “have their own unique hair comeback stories.” And, as we know: Everyone loves a comeback.
A Win for the 'Complicated Woman' of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Amazon’s sprightly The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, about a housewife climbing the ranks of the New York City comedy scene in the late 1950s, debuted in full only on November 29—but it’s already, now, a Golden Globe–winning series.
Accepting the award for Best Actress in a Television Musical or Comedy, star Rachel Brosnahan expressed gratitude for getting to anchor a series about, as Brosnahan put it, “a bold, and beautiful, and complicated woman.” In neither the first nor the last time of the night, the performer connected her role to the political moment: “There are so many women’s stories out there that still need and deserve to be told.” In also neither the first nor last time of the night, she gave a star-struck shoutout to Oprah.
'It’s Nice to Be in a Movie That People See': Sam Rockwell Wins for 'Three Billboards'
The first film award of the night was a mild surprise: Sam Rockwell won Best Supporting Actor for his performance as the violent, racist cop Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. “I may need some Imodium,” Rockwell said in shock. A consummate character actor who’s beloved in the industry, Rockwell was also helped among voters by the size of his role and the dramatic turnaround Dixon takes in the film’s plot, eventually forming an uneasy alliance with the main character Mildred (Frances McDormand).
“Martin, Frances, we did a good thing here. I’ve been in a lot of indies, and it’s nice to be in a movie that people see,” Rockwell said, addressing his co-star and his director Martin McDonagh. “Frances McDormand, you’re a badass, you’re a force of nature. It was really fun to be your sparring partner, and thanks for making me a better actor. This movie’s about compassion, and I think we need some of that these days. Thanks a lot!”
Most of the critics’ prizes thus far had gone to Willem Dafoe for his performance as a kindly hotel manager in The Florida Project, but this win will make the Oscar race for Best Supporting Actor more of an open one, especially if enthusiasm for Three Billboards persists.
The Highly Symbolic First Golden Globe of the Night Goes to Nicole Kidman
Accepting the trophy for best actress in a limited series, Nicole Kidman pointed to the clearly obvious significance of her winning the first Golden Globe of the night. “The character that I play represents something that’s at the center of our conversation right now,” she said. “Abuse.”
Kidman was up against her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon, as well as Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange for Feud: Bette and Joan, and Jessica Biel for The Sinner. She spent much of her speech saluting her collaborators on the breakout HBO series about a group of California moms, paying special attention to the other women in the cast and crew. “Wow,” Kidman said. “The power of women.”
Seth Meyers Didn't Hold Back in His Opening Monologue
“Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen,” Seth Meyers said to open the 75th Golden Globes, beginning a monologue that was even more charged by current events than usual.
Meyers ran headlong at the various sexual assault and harassment scandals that have plagued Hollywood in recent months, mostly earning laughs (and a few gasps) as he did his best to poke fun at Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Woody Allen, among others. “It’s been a few years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood,” Meyers quipped.
The host mockingly compared himself to “the first dog shot into outer space” as a comedian tasked with reckoning with the film industry’s toxic reputation, but he acquitted himself well in a short, punchy monologue. One joke about booing Harvey Weinstein’s future “in memoriam” segment drew shocked responses, which he shrugged off, as did another about Kevin Spacey’s replacement on House of Cards. “Oh, is that too mean? To Kevin Spacey?” Meyers scoffed.
His best material mostly saw him pivoting to the audience, doing a variation on his Late Night segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” by having celebrities like Billy Eichner, Jessica Chastain, Issa Rae, and Hong Chau finish his punchlines for him. Amy Poehler, Meyers’s erstwhile companion on the Weekend Update set of Saturday Night Live, wrapped up the monologue with a hilariously awkward exchange in which she refused his setup and delivered her own non sequitur punchline, complete with swig of wine.
Meyers ended things on a more somber note, praising the people in the background on Hollywood film sets. “Most of the jobs on film sets are jobs for people who work long, hard hours. They are American dream jobs,” he said. “It’s clearer now than before that the women had to work harder.”
Tarana Burke, the activist and the founder of the #MeToo movement, summed up one of the themes of the evening: solidarity. “This moment is so powerful because we’re seeing a collision of these two worlds,” Burke told Ryan Seacrest, standing next to Michelle Williams on the Globes’ red carpet. Burke paused. “Collision’s probably not the best word," she said—“a collaboration between these two worlds that people don’t usually see put together and would most likely have us pitted against each other. So it’s really powerful to be on the red carpet tonight.”
Collision; collaboration: Either word works. Time’s Up, the movement, after all, has been both a work of collaboration and an unexpected collision: of people, of industries. It is evidence of an effort that finds Hollywood doing that most unexpected—and collaborative—of things: looking beyond itself.
Michelle Williams Doesn't Want to Talk About Her Work Tonight
“Well, I know that the message is the most important, but I do want to say congratulations to you for your work,” Ryan Seacrest said to Michelle Williams, as she and the activist Tarana Burke conducted their red-carpet interview with the E! host. “It is a night of celebration,” Seacrest continued. “You always do great work, you’re so graceful when you do work, and you’re graceful here, as always. So."
Williams, however, did not want to talk about her grace—or, for that matter, her work. She wanted to talk about the broader work the evening is meant to represent.
“Thank you,” Williams replied to Seacrest, “I appreciate it, but really the most exciting thing is I thought that I would have to raise my daughter to learn how to protect herself in a dangerous world. And I think because of the work that Tarana has done, and the work that I’m learning how to do, we actually have the opportunity to hand our children a different world.”
Not 'What Are You Wearing?' but 'Why Are You Wearing It?'
The fashion at events like the Globes will always say something about the times and the culture the show is meant to celebrate; this evening, however, the clothing is particularly vocal—and particularly intentional about the messages of celebrities’ sartorial choices. The red carpet leading to the Beverly Hilton is currently a sea of people clad in black: flowing black gowns. Sparkling black gowns. Black tuxedos with black shirts underneath.
And that has extended to the celebrities who are conducting the interviews on that red carpet. “As you know, Ryan,” the E! host Giuliana Rancic told Ryan Seacrest, “this is usually the moment in the show when we ask each other, ‘Who are you wearing?’ But as you know, the question tonight isn’t ‘Who are you wearing?’ but ‘Why are you wearing black?’ Like I am.”
Rancic, clad in a column gown covered in black sequins, explained that she selected the dress to express her own solidarity with #MeToo and, more recently, with #TimesUp. “This is an effort,” she told Seacrest, “to end something we can all agree is wrong: sexual harassment, intimidation, and abuse in the workplace.” And that effort, she continued, will in turn affect the kinds of interviews she will be conducting on tonight’s red carpet. “So I want all of you at home to know: Of course there will still be all the fun and exciting moments that you have come to expect from the E! red carpet.”
“But,” Rancic continued, “we also want to embrace this movement and allow these celebrities who are coming tonight and who have a big voice to speak on behalf of millions who don’t.”
Debra Messing Uses Her E! Red-Carpet Interview to Call Out Pay Inequality at … E!
Time’s Up came close to home for E! on the red carpet this evening.
During one of the earliest red-carpet interviews of the evening, Giuliana Rancic asked Debra Messing—clad in a black gown with pants included—about her outfit. Messing offered, essentially, the talking points of the Time’s Up movement: “I am wearing black to thank and honor all of the brave whistleblowers who came forward and shared their stories of harassment and assault and discrimination,” she told Rancic. “Wearing black to stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the globe. And I’m here to celebrate the roll-out of this incredible initiative, Time’s Up. And we want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay.”
But then, Messing continued: “And, you know, I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-costs the same as their male co-hosts. I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, and so we stand with her. And that’s something that can change tomorrow, you know—we want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”
It was at once meta and intimate. And Rancic ran with it. “Absolutely,” she replied to Messing. “And I think that’s really what this movement is all about, is we have an amazing platform here. You know, there are a lot of big, great voices here tonight who can speak on behalf of people around not just the country, around the world, who don’t have those voices.” People including, at this moment, Rancic’s former E! colleague.
The Golden Globes, this year, are shaping up to be an exceptionally political awards show, on the red carpet as well as during the ceremony—“political” not just in the show’s interest in national politics, but also “political,” more meaningfully, in that many of the night’s participants have recently been raising their voices to advocate for structural changes. To highlight both the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, several actresses, accordingly, have invited activists to be their plus-ones for the evening—and also, ostensibly, to add expert voices to the discussions that will be taking place on the red carpet.
Rosa Clemente(a guest of Susan Sarandon), a community organizer, political commentator, and independent journalist who has focused on political prisoners, voter engagement, and Puerto Rican independence. Clemente ran for vice president on the Green Party ticket in 2008.
Saru Jayaraman (a guest of Amy Poehler), the president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United & ROC Action, and the director of the Food Labor Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley.
Billie Jean King (a guest of Emma Stone), the tennis champion who founded the Women’s Tennis Association.
Marai Larasi (a guest of Emma Watson), the executive director of Imkaan (U.K.), a leading black-feminist network organization with members in England, Wales, and Scotland, and the co-chair of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, one of the U.K.’s leading coalitions working to eradicate violence against women and girls.
Calina Lawrence (a guest of Shailene Woodley), a member of the Suquamish Tribe and an advocate for the preservation of Suquamish traditions. Lawrence is also a singer and an activist for, among other causes, Native American treaty and water rights.
Ai-jen Poo (a guest of Meryl Streep), the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the co-director of Caring Across Generations. She has been organizing immigrant women workers for more than two decades.
Mónica Ramírez (a guest of Laura Dern), the co-founder and president of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas and a promoter of Latinas Represent, the only national, nonpartisan initiative aimed at increasing Latina representation and participation in public leadership positions.
One of the questions leading up to this evening has been: How many attendees would actually join the movement to wear black?
Very many, it turns out: While there have been pops of color on the red carpet—a stripe of orange here, a white tuxedo shirt there—for the most part, the color on the red carpet has been reserved for the nominal ground covering itself. Meryl Streep, in her interview with Ryan Seacrest—an interview she conducted with the activist Ai-jen Poo—summed up the optics of tonight’s red carpet like so: “We feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line dividing then from now."
A reference to The Thin Red Line? Perhaps. But, either way, a good reminder: The change in clothes is attempting to represent—and to bring about—a change in history.
The Oscar season kicks off for real Sunday with the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony, broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. The comedian and star of NBC’s Late Night Seth Meyers is hosting—his first time at the Globes. Though he previously hosted the 2014 Emmys, Meyers has a trickier task ahead. Gently mocking the film and television industries is the bread and butter of any awards-show emcee, of course. But in the wake of the #MeToo movement and sexual-assault scandals involving Hollywood fixtures like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, the atmosphere at the Beverly Hilton will be far more charged than usual.
Some attendees are reportedly planning to wear all black on the red carpet to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood, and Meyers’s opening routine will likely aim to tackle the news head-on. The night should be a valuable preview for the upcoming Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel, as to what material works and what falls flat. The Globes themselves, of course, also serve as a major precursor to the Academy Awards, helping to anticipate the potential favorites for their upcoming nominations (which will be announced on January 23). The Oscar race is as wide-open as it’s ever been, with several films still in contention for Best Picture; the Globes may help narrow that field.
The film nominations favored movies such as The Shape of Water, Lady Bird, Dunkirk, Get Out, The Post, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Best Picture (Drama) seems like a showdown between The Shape of Water and The Post, while Lady Bird and Get Out are the frontrunners in the comedy category. The TV categories are even harder to predict and have less bearing on the Emmy race (since the Globes are given out in the middle of the television season), but star-driven hits like Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette and Joan, along with more topical works like The Handmaid’s Tale should feature prominently. (A more in-depth breakdown of the nominations is available here.)
Donald Trump described himself as “like, really smart."
Donald Trump triggered yet another round of furious Twitterology this weekend when, in the midst of a tweetstorm defending himself against Michael Wolff’s blockbuster book, “Fire and Fury,” Trump declared that “throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”
That, plus the follow-up that he is in fact a “very stable genius,” sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy. And just like the December tweet from the @realDonaldTrump account stating that Michael Flynn “pled guilty” to lying to the FBI, many observers picked up on the use of a single word. Last time, that word was “pled” (which I wrote about here and here), but this time it was another four-letter item: “like,” set off with commas.
I’ve never met or interviewed Donald Trump, though like most of the world I feel amply exposed to his outlooks and styles of expression. So I can’t say whether, in person, he somehow conveys the edge, the sparkle, the ability to connect, the layers of meaning that we usually associate with both emotional and analytical intelligence.
But I have had the chance over the years to meet and interview a large sampling of people whom the world views the way Trump views himself. That is, according to this morning’s dispatches, as “like, really smart,” and “genius.”
In current circumstances it’s relevant to mention what I’ve learned this way.
....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.....
But unlike the Godfather character, the president of the United States is backed by powerful people enabling him.
“I can handle things. I’m smart! Not like everybody says, like dumb. I’m smart and I want respect!”
This morning’s presidential Twitter outburst recalls those words of Fredo Corleone’s in one of the most famous scenes from The Godfather series. Trump tweeted that his “two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” and in a subsequent tweet called himself a “very stable genius.”
Trump may imagine that he’s Michael Corleone, the tough and canny rightful heir—or even Sonny Corleone, the terrifyingly violent but at least powerful heir apparent—but after today he is Fredo forever.
There’s a key difference between film and reality, though: The Corleone family had the awareness and vigilance to exclude Fredo from power. The American political system did not do so well.
The scandal of Michael Wolff’s new book isn’t its salacious details—it’s that everyone in Washington has known its key themes, and refused to act.
Three months ago, when Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of TheNew York Times unloaded their first big report about Harvey Weinstein’s pattern of sexual aggressiveness and abuse, the depth of detail made the story unforgettable—and as it turned out, historic. Real women went on the record, using their real names, giving specific dates and times and circumstances of what Weinstein had said or done to them.
Of the reactions that flowed from this and parallel accounts—about Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly in the Fox empire, or Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose in mainstream TV, or Kevin Spacey and Louis CK in the film world, or Michael Oreskes and John Hockenberry in public radio, or Mark Halperin and Leon Weiseltier in print and political media, and down the rest of the list—one response was particularly revealing. It was that the behavior in question had been an “open secret.”
Trump’s allergy to the written word and his reliance on oral communication have proven liabilities in office.
Ironically, it was the publication of a book this week that crystallized the reality of just how little Donald Trump reads. While, like many of the tendencies described in Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, Trump’s indifference to the printed word has been apparent for some time, the depth and implications of Trump’s strong preference for oral communication over the written word demand closer examination.
“He didn’t process information in any conventional sense,” Wolff writes. “He didn’t read. He didn’t really even skim. Some believed that for all practical purposes he was no more than semi-literate.”
Wolff quotes economic adviser Gary Cohn writing in an email: “It’s worse than you can imagine … Trump won’t read anything—not one-page memos, not the brief policy papers, nothing. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored.”
The shows that kept listeners refreshing their apps this year
