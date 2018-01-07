Live Coverage of the 2018 Golden Globes

Donald Trump described himself as “like, really smart."

Donald Trump triggered yet another round of furious Twitterology this weekend when, in the midst of a tweetstorm defending himself against Michael Wolff’s blockbuster book, “Fire and Fury,” Trump declared that “throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

That, plus the follow-up that he is in fact a “very stable genius,” sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy. And just like the December tweet from the @realDonaldTrump account stating that Michael Flynn “pled guilty” to lying to the FBI, many observers picked up on the use of a single word. Last time, that word was “pled” (which I wrote about here and here), but this time it was another four-letter item: “like,” set off with commas.