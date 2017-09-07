What to Expect at the 2017 Emmy Awards

As a new season of network television gets ready to roll out in late September, here come the Emmy Awards, the TV world’s salute to the industry’s prior year. Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the 2017 ceremony takes place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and stream live on CBS All Access, with red carpet coverage starting an hour before. Once a fairly staid affair that favored repeat winners year after year, the Emmys are now as unpredictable as the era of “Peak TV” being awarded, with several hot new shows breaking through with major nominations every year and old favorites falling off far more quickly. (See our full list of the nominees here or my colleague Sophie Gilbert’s more in-depth breakdown of the contenders.)

The Drama Series category seems divided between three eras of television. There’s the old-fashioned network hit This Is Us, which drew big audiences and warm reviews for NBC this year with its sweeping family drama, replete with plot twists and weepy storytelling. There’s the giant of premium cable, with HBO’s Westworld garnering plenty of nominations (the winner for the last two years, Game of Thrones, took a long break between seasons and will be back for the next Emmys). And there are the mighty streaming networks, with Netflix nominated for House of Cards and Stranger Things, and Hulu acknowledged for The Handmaid’s Tale. With Thrones gone, voters may spread the love around.

In the Comedy Series category, HBO’s Veep (winner of the last two trophies) probably remains the frontrunner in this charged political moment, though voters will have noted the serious critical acclaim lavished on FX’s Atlanta (the only new nominee this year). Still, the Emmys tend to be more conservative with the comedy categories, giving Modern Family the top award for five years running before switching tracks to Veep.

Perhaps the most exciting, and certainly the most star-studded, categories will be for Limited Series and TV Movies, a shocking turnaround considering how unfashionable the miniseries was just a few years ago (before shows like True Detective revived viewer interest). Among the nominees are the third edition of FX’s Fargo (starring Ewan McGregor), Feud: Bette and Joan (with Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange), and the obvious frontrunner, HBO’s smash hit Big Little Lies (with Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon). Big Little Lies might have the most wattage, but the Emmys have delivered plenty of surprises in recent years, and 2017’s ceremony seems like the most wide-open in ages.

The Atlantic’s culture team will be covering all the Emmys excitement live, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

— David Sims