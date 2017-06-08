Live Blog

The U.K. Parliamentary Elections

Exit polls show that Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble on calling for an early vote appears to have failed.

U.K. voters appear to have dealt Prime Minister Theresa May’s call in April for early elections a severe blow. Exit polls released Thursday show May’s Conservatives emerging the largest party in Parliament with 314 seats, 12 short of an overall majority.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, which at one point was trailing the Conservatives by 21 points, finished a strong second with 266 seats (up from 229), according to the exit polls. The results could usher in a period of uncertainty. The last time a party failed to win a parliamentary majority was 2010 when the Conservatives formed a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats. Before that, it was February 1974—a government that lasted until October of that year.

As they become clear, we’ll providing updates below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -4).

Bad News for Scottish Independence?

The dire Conservative result in the exit poll is topping the headlines right now, but they’re not the only party facing disappointing results. Further to the north, the Scottish National Party is projected to lose more than 20 of its 56 seats. That number may change, but it looks right now like a serious setback for leader Nicola Sturgeon’s push for a second independence referendum after Brexit.

The SNP was expected to lose at least a few of its seats in this election after their unprecedented 2015 result. In that contest, the party rode a wave of support after the failed 2014 independence referendum and leapt from 6 seats to 56 seats. The landslide result that gave it all but a handful of seats across Scotland and the third-largest group of MPs in the last parliament.

Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, had campaigned on the promise that her party would demand a second bid for independence, which would keep Scotland in the European Union as the rest of the United Kingdom left it. If the exit poll projections hold, those efforts could be in serious jeopardy as her party returns to Westminster with a severely shrunken majority and the loss of key constituencies in Gordon, where former leader Alex Salmond holds a seat, and Moray.

What the Results Could Mean for Brexit Negotiations

In April, Prime Minister Theresa May staked her political future on holding early elections. The U.K. was not due to vote until 2020, but May, whose Conservatives enjoyed a 21-point lead over Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, liked her chances. The Tories had a 17-seat working majority in Parliament, a majority May hoped to increase in the elections so she could have a stronger mandate to negotiate with the European Union on the nature of Brexit.

To be clear, Britons votes overwhelmingly to leave the EU (52 percent to 48 percent), but the issue remains a contentious one in the U.K.—with large majorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and major British cities like London voting to remain the bloc.

“If we don’t hold a general election now,” May said in April, “their political game-playing will continue and the negotiations with the European Union will reach their most difficult stage in the run-up to the next general election” in 2020.

The exit poll results are unclear about who will form the next government. If it’s May, and she’ll have to form a coalition, it’s unclear she can forge the kind of strong position she wanted to with the EU when she promised to be “a bloody difficult woman” during Brexit talks. If it’s Corbyn, and he’ll need support, too, most likely from the pro-EU Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats, who are also pro-EU, then he’s unlikely to take a hard stance over the nature of the U.K.’s future relationship with the EU—a position that’s likely to give EU negotiators a strong hand. Corbyn’s own position on Brexit has been squishy—as has May’s.

The U.K. and the EU are divided over a host of issues, not least of which is the amount of money the bloc wants the U.K. to pay as part of a divorce bill before any deal on a future relationship is struck. Then there is the question of the rights of EU nationals living in the U.K. and U.K. expatriates following the separation. Also, as I’ve previously written:

Much of the discussions so far have centered on whether it’ll be a “soft” Brexit or a “hard” Brexit. A “soft” Brexit would allow the U.K.’s relationship with the EU to remain mostly unchanged: in other words, with the U.K. having access to the single market, and with the free movement of EU citizens. A “hard” Brexit, on the other hand, would see the U.K. negotiators refusing to compromise on the unrestricted movement of EU citizens, thereby losing access to the single market. In reality, since immigration is one of the reasons Brexit occurred, a final settlement is likely to fall somewhere in between a “soft” and “hard” Brexit.

These and other issues will be discussed when Brexit talks formally begin on June 19.

Pound Falls After Exit Poll

The pound plunged by as much as 2 percent Thursday following the release of early exit polls that showed Prime Minister Theresa May loosing her overall majority, marking the currency’s lowest point since the snap election was called in April. Bloomberg reported the pound falling as much as 1.9 percent, while the Financial Times put it at 1.5 percent. If the results of the exit polls hold true, it could drive the pound down even further.

The Exit-Poll Results


According to the Ipsos MORI exit poll conducted for the BBC and Sky News, the Conservatives will win 314 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons (down from 330), Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party will win 266 seats (up from 229), the Scottish National Party will get 43 seats (down from 54), and the Liberal Democrats 14 seats (up from nine). The U.K. Independent Party will win no seats, according to the projection (from one).

Official results are due Friday.

Can Exit Polls Be Trusted?

The U.K. election results are based on exit polls conducted by Ipsos Mori for the BBC and Sky News. Although it’s probably best to be cautious—especially because the exit-poll results appear to upend what seemed like an easy win for the Tories—U.K. exit polling has a good track record.

Here’s more from the Financial Times:

Genuine exit polls have a good record in Britain. The first was in 1970, when the BBC selected a single seat — Gravesend in Kent — because it was the most demographically and politically representative of the country. The poll was the first indication that the Conservatives had unexpectedly won, and was accurate to within one percentage point in the constituency.

After this, ITN and later the BBC began conducting national exit polls.

The only example of genuine exit polls being wrong came in 1992, when all three broadcasters put the Conservatives and Labour on about 300 seats each, well short of an overall majority.

The error was attributed to Conservative voters being less likely to participate in the exit poll, a problem also thought to have affected — to a far greater extent — the conventional polls that year.

Since 1992, the methodology has been further refined and the broadcasters have pooled resources. At no point in the past quarter of a century has the largest party’s seat total been wrong by more than 15 seats.

If that record holds true, the Conservatives could end up with as many as 329 seats (three more than needed for a parliamentary majority) or as few as 299, which would all but relegate it to the opposition.

