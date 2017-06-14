Representative Steve Scalise Shot at a Baseball Practice

—Shots were fired at a practice session for Republican lawmakers preparing for the annual congressional baseball game.
—House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who’s from Louisiana, was among those shot and underwent surgery Wednesday. Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said earlier that “five people were transported medically from the scene.” House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office has since released their names.
Steve Scalise Is in Critical Condition, Hospital Says
Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was wounded in Wednesday’s shooting, remains in critical condition. That’s according to MedStar Washington Medical Center, the hospital where he’s being treated.
Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition.
Two people—the congressman and an unidentified person—were taken to Medstar. The hospital did not release the other individual’s name. Scalise was said to be in “good spirits” before he was taken into surgery Wednesday morning.
The gunman shot five people: Scalise; Zachary Barth, a congressional staffer for Representative Roger Williams of Texas; Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods; and two Capitol Police officers, Special Agent David Bailey and Special Agent Crystal Griner. The shooter died at a hospital, President Trump said earlier Wednesday, though it’s not publicly known which one he was taken to.
House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office has named the five people shot by the gunman in Alexandria, Virginia.
They are: Steve Scalise, the Republican representative from Louisiana; Zachary Barth, a congressional staffer for Representative Roger Williams of Texas; Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods; and two Capitol Police officers, Special Agent David Bailey and Special Agent Crystal Griner.
All are expected to make a full recovery.
Both Alexandria Police and the FBI had said the gunman was among five people transported to hospitals after the shooting. One of the officers was transported to the hospital in a police cruiser for minor injuries, and has been released, the FBI said.
During a brief news conference Wednesday, President Trump announced the gunman died from his wounds.
Ryan: 'An Attack on One of Us Is an Attack on All of Us'
“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday as he re-opened the House floor five hours after a gunman shot Representative Steve Scalise and four others at a congressional baseball practice.
Speaking before a chamber that was nearly full, Ryan paid tribute not only to Scalise, the third-ranking House Republican, but to the two Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, who were wounded as they tried to take down the assailant, identified as James Hodgkinson. “It is clear to me, based on various eyewitness accounts, that without these two heroes, Agent Bailey and Agent Griner, many lives would have been lost,” Ryan said.
The speaker called for the House to stand united in resolve if not in politics, and he noted a photograph showing Democratic lawmakers with their heads bowed in prayer for Scalise and the other victims of Wednesday’s shooting. In an earlier private briefing, Ryan reportedly told lawmakers that the annual congressional baseball game would go on as scheduled on Thursday evening. “At times our emotions can clearly get the best of us. We're all imperfect,” Ryan said. “But we do not shed our humanity when we enter this chamber. For all the noise and all the fury, we are one family.”
Ryan drew a bipartisan standing ovation after his remarks, as did Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi when the California Democrat echoed his sentiments. “To my colleagues, you're going to hear me say something you've never heard me say before: I identify myself with the remarks of the speaker,” Pelosi said. “They were beautiful remarks, Mr. Speaker.”
While steering clear of politics, Pelosi noted that she had begun praying for the safety of her colleagues in recent years as threats of violence have increased. She said she prayed as well for the safety of former President Barack Obama and his family, and now for President Trump and his. “It’s an injury in the family,” Pelosi said.
The House cancelled votes scheduled for the day and adjourned until Thursday.
Trump: 'Everyone on That Field Is a Public Servant'
President Trump praised the heroism of the Capitol Police officers who intervened to stop the gunman who attacked a GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning.
In a statement from the White House’s Diplomatic Room, Trump announced the gunman had died of his injuries. The president also indicated all of the assailant’s victims were still alive, including Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, the House majority whip. He did not give detailed updates on their conditions.
Trump paid tribute to Scalise and said he had spoken with the representative’s wife by phone. “Congressman Scalise is a friend and a very good friend. he's a patriot and he's a fighter,” Trump said. “He will recover from this assault and, Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers not only of the entire city behind you, but of an entire nation and, frankly, the entire world.”
He also thanked first responders for their quick action on the scene. “I have spoken with [Capitol Police] Chief Matthew Verderosa—he's doing a fabulous job of the Capitol Police—to express my admiration for their courage,” Trump said. “Our brave Capitol Police performed a challenging job with incredible skill, and their sacrifice makes democracy possible. We also commend the brave first responders from Alexandria Police Fire and Rescue who rushed to the scene.” He added that the FBI would take over the investigation from local law enforcement.
The president concluded his remarks on a note of unity, saying that everyone on the field was a “public servant” dedicated to helping their country. “Our courageous police, our congressional aides who work so tirelessly behind the scenes with enormous devotion, and our dedicated members of Congress who represent our people—we may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation's capital is here because, above all, they love our country,” he said.
Trump: 'The Assailant Has Now Died From His Injuries'
During a brief news conference, President Trump told the nation that the man who’d opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia earlier Wednesday morning is dead.
“Authorities are continuing to investigate the crime and the assailant has now died from his injuries,” he said. “The FBI is leading the investigation and will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.”
As my colleague Krishnadev Calamur previously reported, the FBI is involved because a member of Congress, Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise, is among those injured in the shooting.
The FBI Is Taking Over the Scalise Shooting Investigation
The FBI has taken over the investigation of Wednesday morning’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, in which Republican Representative Steve Scalise was shot and injured along with several other people.
Bureau officials said five people were transported to the hospital, but they declined to say if the shooter was among them. Alexandria police had earlier reported that the shooter was one of the five.
It’s "too early to say" if the shooting was an act of terrorism or an assassination attempt, said Tim Slater, the FBI special agent in charge. “We're exploring all angles.” Calling the investigation “active,” he explained that “once it was confirmed that we had a member of Congress that was involved in the incident,” the FBI had to take the lead.
Slater said there was information on the suspect, but he declined to provide it to the media because “we’re still working on it.” He also declined to comment about the reported appearance of the shooter.
Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said that “the city is safe.” Here’s how events unfolded, according to his report:
The facts as we have it: This morning, again at 7:09, nine minutes after 7:00, we received a call, a 911 call of an active shooter at Simpson Park here on Monroe in Alexandria. Our units responded and were on scene within three minutes. The officers … received fire from a suspect and they returned fire, and that part of the investigation is ongoing as we speak. … There were Capitol Police … on scene and they also engaged with the subject.
He said emergency responders treated a number of people on the scene, five of whom were transported to hospitals “to deal with a variety of injuries and treatment.”
Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said officers from his department were injured. They are in good condition and have not suffered any life-threatening injuries, he said.
Virginia Governor Says He's 'Shocked and Deeply Saddened' by the Shooting
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the shooting Wednesday morning in Alexandria.
“Dorothy and I are shocked and deeply saddened by this horrible act of violence against members of congress, law enforcement and other innocent people who were simply enjoying an early morning baseball practice,” his statement reads. “We are praying for swift recoveries for those who are injured and we are thankful for the bravery and quick action of U.S. Capitol Police and local first responders to stop the attacker and threat those who were wounded. Virginia public safety officials are coordinating with local responders and we will continue to monitor this situation and make every resource available.”
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot early Wednesday morning. His office has since released a statement saying “he is currently undergoing surgery” and in stable condition.
If Not for the Capitol Police, 'It Would Have Been a Massacre'
The shooting at the congressional baseball practice might have been a lot worse had it not been for the presence of U.S. Capitol Police officers, who reportedly returned fire and took out the gunman, lawmakers said.
“Our lives were saved by the Capitol Hill police,” Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said on CNN. “Had they not been there I think it would have been a massacre.”
Another Republican at the practice, Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, said on Facebook Live: “But for the grace of God and our Capitol Police officers shooting back, I'd be with Steve Scalise in the hospital right now.”
The Capitol Police likely would not have been at the practice at all if it weren’t for the participation of Scalise, the House majority whip who was shot in the hip. Rank-and-file members of Congress do not have police protection outside the Capitol, but as a member of the party leadership, Scalise has access to a security detail at all times. Two members of Scalise’s protective detail were reportedly wounded in the incident.
GOP teammates often poke fun at @SteveScalise for showing up to practice each morning with his security detail. Today it saved their lives.
The Capitol Police dates back to 1828 and is responsible for protecting Congress, including the Capitol complex. It now has more than 1,700 officers, having doubled in size after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and a merger with the Library of Congress Police in 2009.
Scalise’s office said the majority whip was shot in the hip and is expected to make a full recovery.
Meanwhile, President Trump’s speech at the U.S. Department of Labor was canceled. Trump was due to sign an executive order that would change the oversight of government-funded apprenticeship programs. Vice President Mike Pence was also scheduled to be at the event. His appearance has been canceled, as well. He also canceled his scheduled speech this morning to the National Association of Homebuilders.
The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise released a statement saying the congressman is in stable condition. Scalise was shot early Wednesday morning during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
“This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition,” the statement reads. “Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues.”
Scalise is a Republican congressman from Louisiana. Representative Mo Brooks, who was also at the practice, described people at the scene running to help Scalise once given the all clear. Chief Michael Brown said Wednesday “five people were transported medically from the scene.”
Police Chief: 'Five People Were Transported Medically From the Scene'
During a brief news conference Wednesday, Chief Michael Brown said “five people were transported medically from the scene.” He did not provide details of their conditions, nor of the shooter or shooters.
“We were there within three minutes. We know officers from the Capitol Hill police as well as three officers that we had an scene arrived. Two of our officers engaged in gunfire, returned fire. Beyond that we're not going to make any other statements until such time as we know exactly what's taken place on this,” Brown said. “We know that five people were transported medically from the scene. We will not or their locations at that point or the condition of their injuries.”
Brown added it was an active scene. The shooting occurred at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, which has a baseball field as well as a large dog park that is popular in the community.
Alexandria's Del Ray neighborhood prides itself on its small-town feel. It still has a thriving Main Street and locally owned businesses. The community, which is about seven miles outside of Washington, D.C., is a popular neighborhood for working professionals (I've lived here for nearly five years). Crime, as such, is not common; violent crime is even rare. It's all but certain this incident will be discussed for some time to come.
Congressman: I Heard Steve Scalise Scream. 'He Was Shot.'
Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama was on the baseball field at the time of the shooting early Wednesday. Brooks described the scene to CNN shortly afterward:
“I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side of home plate and I hear a loud bam. And I look around and behind third base in the third base dug out, which is cinderblock, I see a rifle. And I see a little bit of a body and then I hear another bam and I realize there is an active shooter,” he said. “At the same time, I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream. He was shot. He's our majority whip. The gun was a semiautomatic.”
He added: “It continues to fire at different people. You can imagine all the people in the field scatter. I run around to the first base side of home plate. We have a batting cage that’s got plastic wrapped around it to stop foul balls. I hide behind the plastic. That plastic is not real good. I was lying on the ground as gunfire continued. I heard a break in the gunfire and decided to take a chance. I ran from home plate to the first base dug out, which is also cinderblock and down two or three feet so you can have better cover. There were a number of congressmen and congressional staffers … lying on the ground. One of them was wounded in the leg. I took off my belt and myself and another congressman—I don’t remember who—applied a tourniquet to try to slow down the bleeding.”
Brooks then described shots fired between the gunman and the security detail. Once they got the all clear, Brooks said they “ran out to second base for Steve Scalise. We started giving him some liquids, putting—I put pressure on his wound in his hip and a congressman from Ohio … fortunately is a physician. He started doing what you need to do to try to minimize the blood loss. Shortly thereafter the police showed up and a helicopter landed in center field and took away whomever the folks decided was the most wounded, most critical. I don't know who that person was. At that time the police were causing all of us to gather outside the first baseline in the chain link fence in order to help assure if there was a second shooter that we would be better protected.”
You can watch the interview here:
BREAKING: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise appears to have been shot in Alexandria, VA, GOP Rep. Mo Brooks says https://t.co/Zs3oxanaP2
In a statement, President Trump said that he and Vice President Mike Pence “are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.” Here’s the full statement from the president released Wednesday morning:
The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.
Trump later tweeted:
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.
At its annual meeting, the evangelical denomination initially declined to consider a statement of its opposition to the alt-right.
Updated at 6:10 p.m. EST on June 14
Leaders from the Southern Baptist Convention were divided over a resolution affirming the denomination’s opposition to white supremacy and the alt-right during their annual meeting in Phoenix this week. On Tuesday, they initially declined to consider the proposal submitted by a prominent black pastor in Texas, Dwight McKissic, and only changed course after a significant backlash. On Wednesday afternoon, the body passed a revised statement condemning the alt-right. But the drama over the resolution revealed deep tension lines within a denomination that was explicitly founded to support slavery.
A few weeks before the meeting was slated to start, McKissic published his draft resolution on a popular Southern Baptist blog called SBC Voices. The language was strong and pointed.
The Washington Post reports the probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election has widened to include a closer look at the president’s actions.
By firing James Comey, President Trump has now provoked the criminal investigation he insisted didn’t exist when he fired him. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct justice by firing the former FBI director last month, placing the Trump administration in a legally perilous situation less than six months into office.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Mueller has quietly reached out to multiple top intelligence officials to set up interviews as part of his sprawling probe into both Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. That includes examining any wrongdoing by Americans that accompanied it, as well as any efforts to obstruct or curtail the federal investigation itself.
“For the most part, I was in the moment, doing what I do every day.”
Last Friday, at 10:30 a.m., ob-gyn Rebekah McCurdy was seeing patients in her office when she got the call. Hello, said the voice on the line. It’s us. We’re thinking of doing a C-section, and we’re ready to put her under anesthesia. Weird, thought McCurdy. She wasn’t covering deliveries that morning, and in any case, she didn’t have any C-sections scheduled. “Who is this?” she said.
“It’s the zoo,” said the voice. “It’s for Kira.”
McCurdy dropped everything and ran to her car. A few hours later, she was delivering a baby gorilla into the world.
Philadelphia Zoo has a long history of raising great apes: In 1928, it became the first American zoo to successfully breed both chimpanzees and orangutans. In 2009, when it restarted its breeding program in a newly built primate house, vets contacted Stuart Weiner, a director at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and a specialist in high-risk obstetrics. They wanted someone on standby in case any of the pregnancies became complicated.
A new bipartisan deal prohibits the president from rolling back sanctions without Congress’s approval.
In an overwhelming vote of 97-2, the U.S. Senate approved a new round of sanctions on Russia in response to the nation’s likely interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as well as its involvement in the Syrian civil war. The deal also prevents President Trump from loosening or rolling back restrictions on Russia without Congress’s approval, representing one of the most significant GOP-enforced checks on the president to date. Only two GOP senators, Utah’s Mike Lee and Kentucky’s Rand Paul, voted against the sanctions. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, a democrat, was absent for the vote.
The decision comes amid an ongoing investigation to determine whether members of the Trump administration colluded with Russian officials to influence the results of the election—and could signal a growing bipartisan concern over Trump’s reported sympathy toward Russia. On Tuesday, ahead of the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration “has been too eager—far too eager, in my mind—to put sanctions relief on the table.” He added that the new sanctions will “send a powerful, bipartisan statement that Russia and any other nation who might try to interfere with our elections will be punished.”
She lived with us for 56 years. She raised me and my siblings without pay. I was 11, a typical American kid, before I realized who she was.
The ashes filled a black plastic box about the size of a toaster. It weighed three and a half pounds. I put it in a canvas tote bag and packed it in my suitcase this past July for the transpacific flight to Manila. From there I would travel by car to a rural village. When I arrived, I would hand over all that was left of the woman who had spent 56 years as a slave in my family’s household.
The right has repeatedly acted as a “hinge of history,” one political scientist says.
Survey the conservative parties of the Western world these days, and you’ll come away confused.Are they on the rise or under siege? In the United States, a Republican Party that only months ago was imploding now controls the federal government. In the United Kingdom, the Conservative Party holds power, but just barely, after a poor showing at the polls. In France, the Republican Party is outperforming its traditional rival, the Socialists—but underperforming relative to the brand new party of the upstart prime minister. In the Netherlands, the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy managed to fend off a challenge from a far-right firebrand … by co-opting parts of the far right’s agenda.
The state of these parties has consequences beyond the normal ebbs and flows of politics, according to the Harvard political scientist Daniel Ziblatt, because the vitality of the center right has proven pivotal to the health of democracies ever since the emergence of modern liberal democracy. In his new book, Conservative Parties and the Birth of Democracy, Ziblatt draws on a range of archival and statistical evidence to show how, in Western Europe and particularly Britain and Germany in the 19th and early 20th centuries, aristocratic conservative leaders grappled with democratic reforms that threatened their wealth and privilege—and ultimately either accepted or rejected the advance of democracy. His method for capturing how British elites gradually accepted democracy, for instance, involves tracking bond markets as a proxy for assessments of political risk; with each expansion of voting rights—in 1832, 1867, and 1884—investors grew less alarmed.
“The spectacular nature of the fire may be a one-off, but the conditions that made it possible are not.”
A terrifying scene unfolded in London early Wednesday morning when a 24-floor public housing tower went up in flames. Home to around 600 people, West London’s Grenfell Tower was the site of a fire that spread quickly to other floors, causing at least six fatalities so far, with that number expected to rise. Twenty-four residents are also in critical condition, injured while struggling to protect themselves or escape from the blaze.
As the tower continues to smolder, a truly awful story is coming into focus. It’s not just the grim news that people have died and hundreds more are suddenly homeless. It’s also that tenants of Grenfell Tower have been warning of unsafe conditions for years.
In a chillingly prescient blog post last November, members of the residents’ association wrote:
A noninvasive, nonsurgical procedure is enticing customers who might not otherwise seek out cosmetic treatments.
I sat back, exposing the vulnerable area under my chin, bracing myself for the pinch of the needle. I clutched an ice pack, ready to apply it, and looked around as my heart raced. I was about to have vials of synthetic stomach acid shot into my double chin, erasing it, I hoped, forever.
The drug designed to treat my “submental fat” (the fat pocket under the chin) is the new cosmetic injectable Kybella, which promises to dissolve fat cells through a series of injections. There’s very little downtime, it’s noninvasive and nonsurgical, and there’s little risk. The drug is the first (and only) injectable designed to contour away the dreaded double chin.
Approved by the FDA in 2015, Kythera Biopharmaceuticals’ drug (which has since been acquired by Allergan) hit the market as an alternative to liposuction or surgery, using a synthetic version of deoxycholic acid—a salt found in human bile that aids fat digestion—to destroy fat cells. In the digestive tract, deoxycholic acid breaks down fat by destroying the cell membrane. When injected into subcutaneous fat, this cytolytic drug does the same thing—in targeted locations. The dissolved fat is now cellular debris, and gets cleared into the lymphatic and circulatory systems by specialized immunologic cells. This happens gradually over the span of several weeks. As for the deoxycholic acid, it follows the same path; it gets metabolized and broken down, and then excreted as waste.
The 66-year-old from Illinois has been identified by multiple outlets, citing law-enforcement sources, as the gunman who attacked a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
Updated at 4:01 p.m. ET
The FBI identified the gunman who opened fire this morning during a congressional congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois. The bureau said Hodgkinson was taken to the hospital, where he died.
A Facebook page belonging to a person with that name from the Belleville area contains several posts critical of President Trump. (There is no confirmation that it belongs to the alleged suspect.) In one, Trump is described as a “traitor” who “has destroyed our democracy.” The Facebook account’s banner has an image of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who ran against Hillary Clinton in the Democratic presidential primary. His profile picture has the U.S. flag with the words: “Democratic Socialism explained in 3 words: We the People.” He also appeared to maintain a Twitter account, which wasn’t particularly active. His most recent posts urged Democratic senators to filibuster the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The winners have been announced in the 4th edition of the Red Bull Illume Image Quest photo competition.
The winners have been announced in the 4th edition of the Red Bull Illume Image Quest photo competition. The contest invited photographers to submit images of the world of action and adventure sports in one of 10 categories, including Energy, Playground, Sequence, and Enhance (where digital manipulation is allowed). This year the competition received more than 34,500 entries by 5,646 photographers from 120 countries. Below are some of the winning images and finalists, accompanied by the stories behind the shots, in the words of the photographers themselves. The winning images are now part of a traveling exhibition for the next two years.