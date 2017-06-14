Live Blog

Representative Steve Scalise Shot at a Baseball Practice

The House majority whip was among those hit when a gunman opened fire in suburban Washington, D.C.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, photographed at a press conference in 2015. Yuri Gripas / Reuters

Here’s what we know:

—Shots were fired at a practice session for Republican lawmakers preparing for the annual congressional baseball game.

—House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who’s from Louisiana, was among those shot and underwent surgery Wednesday. Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said earlier that “five people were transported medically from the scene.” House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office has since released their names.

—During a brief news conference, President Trump announced that the gunman “died from his injuries.” The FBI identified the gunman as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

—This is a developing story and we’ll update it as we learn more details.

—All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -4).

Updates

No new updates

Steve Scalise Is in Critical Condition, Hospital Says

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was wounded in Wednesday’s shooting, remains in critical condition. That’s according to MedStar Washington Medical Center, the hospital where he’s being treated.


Two people—the congressman and an unidentified person—were taken to Medstar. The hospital did not release the other individual’s name. Scalise was said to be in “good spirits” before he was taken into surgery Wednesday morning.

The gunman shot five people: Scalise; Zachary Barth, a congressional staffer for Representative Roger Williams of Texas; Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods; and two Capitol Police officers, Special Agent David Bailey and Special Agent Crystal Griner. The shooter died at a hospital, President Trump said earlier Wednesday, though it’s not publicly known which one he was taken to.

The Five People Who Were Shot

Capitol Hill Police leave the emergency entrance at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, where House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was taken after being shot in Alexandria, Virginia, during a congressional baseball practice. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Updated at 4:04 p.m. ET

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office has named the five people shot by the gunman in Alexandria, Virginia.

They are: Steve Scalise, the Republican representative from Louisiana; Zachary Barth, a congressional staffer for Representative Roger Williams of Texas; Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods; and two Capitol Police officers, Special Agent David Bailey and Special Agent Crystal Griner.

All are expected to make a full recovery.

Both Alexandria Police and the FBI had said the gunman was among five people transported to hospitals after the shooting. One of the officers was transported to the hospital in a police cruiser for minor injuries, and has been released, the FBI said.

During a brief news conference Wednesday, President Trump announced the gunman died from his wounds.

Ryan: 'An Attack on One of Us Is an Attack on All of Us'

(Molly Riley / AP)

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday as he re-opened the House floor five hours after a gunman shot Representative Steve Scalise and four others at a congressional baseball practice.

Speaking before a chamber that was nearly full, Ryan paid tribute not only to Scalise, the third-ranking House Republican, but to the two Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, who were wounded as they tried to take down the assailant, identified as James Hodgkinson. “It is clear to me, based on various eyewitness accounts, that without these two heroes, Agent Bailey and Agent Griner, many lives would have been lost,” Ryan said.

The speaker called for the House to stand united in resolve if not in politics, and he noted a photograph showing Democratic lawmakers with their heads bowed in prayer for Scalise and the other victims of Wednesday’s shooting. In an earlier private briefing, Ryan reportedly told lawmakers that the annual congressional baseball game would go on as scheduled on Thursday evening. “At times our emotions can clearly get the best of us. We're all imperfect,” Ryan said. “But we do not shed our humanity when we enter this chamber. For all the noise and all the fury, we are one family.”

Ryan drew a bipartisan standing ovation after his remarks, as did Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi when the California Democrat echoed his sentiments. “To my colleagues, you're going to hear me say something you've never heard me say before: I identify myself with the remarks of the speaker,” Pelosi said. “They were beautiful remarks, Mr. Speaker.”

While steering clear of politics, Pelosi noted that she had begun praying for the safety of her colleagues in recent years as threats of violence have increased. She said she prayed as well for the safety of former President Barack Obama and his family, and now for President Trump and his. “It’s an injury in the family,” Pelosi said.

The House cancelled votes scheduled for the day and adjourned until Thursday.

Trump: 'Everyone on That Field Is a Public Servant'

Andrew Harnik / AP

President Trump praised the heroism of the Capitol Police officers who intervened to stop the gunman who attacked a GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning.

In a statement from the White House’s Diplomatic Room, Trump announced the gunman had died of his injuries. The president also indicated all of the assailant’s victims were still alive, including Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, the House majority whip. He did not give detailed updates on their conditions.

Trump paid tribute to Scalise and said he had spoken with the representative’s wife by phone. “Congressman Scalise is a friend and a very good friend. he's a patriot and he's a fighter,” Trump said. “He will recover from this assault and, Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers not only of the entire city behind you, but of an entire nation and, frankly, the entire world.”

He also thanked first responders for their quick action on the scene. “I have spoken with [Capitol Police] Chief Matthew Verderosa—he's doing a fabulous job of the Capitol Police—to express my admiration for their courage,” Trump said. “Our brave Capitol Police performed a challenging job with incredible skill, and their sacrifice makes democracy possible. We also commend the brave first responders from Alexandria Police Fire and Rescue who rushed to the scene.” He added that the FBI would take over the investigation from local law enforcement.

The president concluded his remarks on a note of unity, saying that everyone on the field was a “public servant” dedicated to helping their country. “Our courageous police, our congressional aides who work so tirelessly behind the scenes with enormous devotion, and our dedicated members of Congress who represent our people—we may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation's capital is here because, above all, they love our country,” he said.

Trump: 'The Assailant Has Now Died From His Injuries'

President Trump makes a short address from the White House Wednesday.
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

During a brief news conference, President Trump told the nation that the man who’d opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia earlier Wednesday morning is dead.

“Authorities are continuing to investigate the crime and the assailant has now died from his injuries,” he said. “The FBI is leading the investigation and will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.”

As my colleague Krishnadev Calamur previously reported, the FBI is involved because a member of Congress, Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise, is among those injured in the shooting.

The FBI Is Taking Over the Scalise Shooting Investigation

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

The FBI has taken over the investigation of Wednesday morning’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, in which Republican Representative Steve Scalise was shot and injured along with several other people.

Bureau officials said five people were transported to the hospital, but they declined to say if the shooter was among them. Alexandria police had earlier reported that the shooter was one of the five.

It’s "too early to say" if the shooting was an act of terrorism or an assassination attempt, said Tim Slater, the FBI special agent in charge. “We're exploring all angles.” Calling the investigation “active,” he explained that “once it was confirmed that we had a member of Congress that was involved in the incident,” the FBI had to take the lead.

Slater said there was information on the suspect, but he declined to provide it to the media because “we’re still working on it.” He also declined to comment about the reported appearance of the shooter.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said that “the city is safe.” Here’s how events unfolded, according to his report:

The facts as we have it: This morning, again at 7:09, nine minutes after 7:00, we received a call, a 911 call of an active shooter at Simpson Park here on Monroe in Alexandria. Our units responded and were on scene within three minutes. The officers … received fire from a suspect and they returned fire, and that part of the investigation is ongoing as we speak. … There were Capitol Police … on scene and they also engaged with the subject.

He said emergency responders treated a number of people on the scene, five of whom were transported to hospitals “to deal with a variety of injuries and treatment.”

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said officers from his department were injured. They are in good condition and have not suffered any life-threatening injuries, he said.

Virginia Governor Says He's 'Shocked and Deeply Saddened' by the Shooting

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the shooting Wednesday morning in Alexandria.

“Dorothy and I are shocked and deeply saddened by this horrible act of violence against members of congress, law enforcement and other innocent people who were simply enjoying an early morning baseball practice,” his statement reads. “We are praying for swift recoveries for those who are injured and we are thankful for the bravery and quick action of U.S. Capitol Police and local first responders to stop the attacker and threat those who were wounded. Virginia public safety officials are coordinating with local responders and we will continue to monitor this situation and make every resource available.”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot early Wednesday morning. His office has since released a statement saying “he is currently undergoing surgery” and in stable condition.

If Not for the Capitol Police, 'It Would Have Been a Massacre'

(Cliff Owen / AP)

The shooting at the congressional baseball practice might have been a lot worse had it not been for the presence of U.S. Capitol Police officers, who reportedly returned fire and took out the gunman, lawmakers said.

“Our lives were saved by the Capitol Hill police,” Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said on CNN. “Had they not been there I think it would have been a massacre.”

Another Republican at the practice, Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, said on Facebook Live: “But for the grace of God and our Capitol Police officers shooting back, I'd be with Steve Scalise in the hospital right now.”

The Capitol Police likely would not have been at the practice at all if it weren’t for the participation of Scalise, the House majority whip who was shot in the hip. Rank-and-file members of Congress do not have police protection outside the Capitol, but as a member of the party leadership, Scalise has access to a security detail at all times. Two members of Scalise’s protective detail were reportedly wounded in the incident.

The Capitol Police dates back to 1828 and is responsible for protecting Congress, including the Capitol complex. It now has more than 1,700 officers, having doubled in size after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and a merger with the Library of Congress Police in 2009.

House Cancels Votes, Hearings

Mark Wilson / Getty

Updated at 10:16 a.m. ET

The U.S. House of Representatives has canceled all votes and hearings following the shooting this morning in which Representative Steve Scalise was among five people shot in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise’s office said the majority whip was shot in the hip and is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s speech at the U.S. Department of Labor was canceled. Trump was due to sign an executive order that would change the oversight of government-funded apprenticeship programs. Vice President Mike Pence was also scheduled to be at the event. His appearance has been canceled, as well. He also canceled his scheduled speech this morning to the National Association of Homebuilders.

Scalise Is In Stable Condition, His Office Says

Jim Bourg / Reuters

The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise released a statement saying the congressman is in stable condition. Scalise was shot early Wednesday morning during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition,” the statement reads. “Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues.”

Scalise is a Republican congressman from Louisiana. Representative Mo Brooks, who was also at the practice, described people at the scene running to help Scalise once given the all clear. Chief Michael Brown said Wednesday “five people were transported medically from the scene.”

Police Chief: 'Five People Were Transported Medically From the Scene'

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

During a brief news conference Wednesday, Chief Michael Brown said “five people were transported medically from the scene.” He did not provide details of their conditions, nor of the shooter or shooters.

“We were there within three minutes. We know officers from the Capitol Hill police as well as three officers that we had an scene arrived. Two of our officers engaged in gunfire, returned fire. Beyond that we're not going to make any other statements until such time as we know exactly what's taken place on this,” Brown said. “We know that five people were transported medically from the scene. We will not or their locations at that point or the condition of their injuries.”

Brown added it was an active scene. The shooting occurred at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, which has a baseball field as well as a large dog park that is popular in the community.

Where the Shooting Happened

Krishnadev Calamur / The Atlantic

Alexandria's Del Ray neighborhood prides itself on its small-town feel. It still has a thriving Main Street and locally owned businesses. The community, which is about seven miles outside of Washington, D.C., is a popular neighborhood for working professionals (I've lived here for nearly five years). Crime, as such, is not common; violent crime is even rare. It's all but certain this incident will be discussed for some time to come.

Congressman: I Heard Steve Scalise Scream. 'He Was Shot.'

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama was on the baseball field at the time of the shooting early Wednesday. Brooks described the scene to CNN shortly afterward:

“I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side of home plate and I hear a loud bam. And I look around and behind third base in the third base dug out, which is cinderblock, I see a rifle. And I see a little bit of a body and then I hear another bam and I realize there is an active shooter,” he said. “At the same time, I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream. He was shot. He's our majority whip. The gun was a semiautomatic.”

He added: “It continues to fire at different people. You can imagine all the people in the field scatter. I run around to the first base side of home plate. We have a batting cage that’s got plastic wrapped around it to stop foul balls. I hide behind the plastic. That plastic is not real good. I was lying on the ground as gunfire continued. I heard a break in the gunfire and decided to take a chance. I ran from home plate to the first base dug out, which is also cinderblock and down two or three feet so you can have better cover. There were a number of congressmen and congressional staffers … lying on the ground. One of them was wounded in the leg. I took off my belt and myself and another congressman—I don’t remember who—applied a tourniquet to try to slow down the bleeding.”

Brooks then described shots fired between the gunman and the security detail. Once they got the all clear, Brooks said they “ran out to second base for Steve Scalise. We started giving him some liquids, putting—I put pressure on his wound in his hip and a congressman from Ohio … fortunately is a physician. He started doing what you need to do to try to minimize the blood loss. Shortly thereafter the police showed up and a helicopter landed in center field and took away whomever the folks decided was the most wounded, most critical. I don't know who that person was. At that time the police were causing all of us to gather outside the first baseline in the chain link fence in order to help assure if there was a second shooter that we would be better protected.”

You can watch the interview here:

Trump: 'We Are Deeply Saddened by This Tragedy'

In a statement, President Trump said that he and Vice President Mike Pence “are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.” Here’s the full statement from the president released Wednesday morning:

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

Trump later tweeted:

Back to Updates