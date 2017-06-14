Live Blog

Reports of Shots Fired at GOP Baseball Practice

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was reportedly among those shot when a gunman opened fire in suburban Washington, D.C.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, photographed at a press conference in 2015. Yuri Gripas / Reuters

Here’s what we know:

—Shots were fired at the congressional baseball practice game.

— Congressman Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, told CNN the gunman “appeared to be a white male... if I had to guess, middle-aged.” Brooks said at least five people had been shot.

—Alexandria Police confirmed to The Atlantic that a suspect is in custody and does not pose a public-safety threat.

—This is a developing story and we’ll update it as we learn more details.

—All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -4).

