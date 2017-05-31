Live Blog

Reports of Gunfire, Explosions at Philippines Hotel

The Resorts World Manila is under lockdown.

President Rodrigo Duterte Erik de Castro / Reuters

There are reports of gunfire and explosions at Resorts World Manila, a casino complex near the Manila airport.

Here’s more from the resort:

This is a developing story and we’ll update it as we learn more.

Reported Attack Coincides With Military Operation on ISIS-Controlled City

Although we don’t know who’s behind the reported gunfire at the Resorts World Manila, the Philippines government has been conducting airstrikes on the southern city of Marawi, which was overrun last week by an Islamist group linked to ISIS.

As my colleague Yasmeen Serhan reported at the time:

More than 100 people have been killed and several thousand displaced since the Maute Islamist militant group first entered and overran Marawi, a Muslim-majority city located on the southern island of Mindanao. The clashes reportedly began after government forces attacked the militants for harboring Isnilon Hapilon, the leader of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group and ISIS’s designated leader in southeast Asia. Abu Sayyaf, which is considered one of the smallest yet most violent jihadist groups in the southern Philippines, is notorious for kidnapping for ransom and beheading hostages, as well as for targeting civilians and the army.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law last week in Mindanao—a precaution he said he might apply to the whole country if he deemed it necessary.

Emergency Services Rush to the Area

The Philippines Daily Inquirer reports:

Fire trucks, ambulances and police cars have already rushed to area.

Guests and employees were asked to exit the building; others ran out after hearing gun fire from the second floor.

There were also reports that people were injured after jumping from the resort’s second floor.

Resorts World Manila is a casino complex in Pasay, near Terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal, which serves Manila, the Philippines capital.

'We Ask for Your Prayers'

Resorts World Manila is tweeting about the reports of “gunfire from unidentified men.”


