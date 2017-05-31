Reports of Gunfire, Explosions at Philippines Hotel

Although we don’t know who’s behind the reported gunfire at the Resorts World Manila, the Philippines government has been conducting airstrikes on the southern city of Marawi, which was overrun last week by an Islamist group linked to ISIS.
As my colleague Yasmeen Serhan reported at the time:
More than 100 people have been killed and several thousand displaced since the Maute Islamist militant group first entered and overran Marawi, a Muslim-majority city located on the southern island of Mindanao. The clashes reportedly began after government forces attacked the militants for harboring Isnilon Hapilon, the leader of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group and ISIS’s designated leader in southeast Asia. Abu Sayyaf, which is considered one of the smallest yet most violent jihadist groups in the southern Philippines, is notorious for kidnapping for ransom and beheading hostages, as well as for targeting civilians and the army.
President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law last week in Mindanao—a precaution he said he might apply to the whole country if he deemed it necessary.