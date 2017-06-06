How the Events Unfolded
Mahdi Kiaie, the director-general of the parliament’s cultural and public-relations section, told IRNA the situation in the Majlis was under control. Security forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are in control of the facility, he said, adding the parliament was in session.
The attack was carried out by four men, IRNA reported, who opened fire. One of the attackers was said to be a suicide bomber. Another was said to be arrested, IRNA reported, citing a lawmaker. There was no word on what happened to the other two attackers on the Majlis. The New York Times reported that the situation was declared under control at 12:12 p.m. (3:52 a.m. ET)
Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani downplayed the attack.
“As you know, some coward terrorists infiltrated a building in Majlis (Parliament), but they were seriously confronted,” he said, according to IRNA. “This is a minor issue but reveals that the terrorists pursue troublemaking.”
Tehran’s security council convened to discuss the attacks.
The attack on the Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum came soon afterward. IRNA reported Gunmen—numbered to be three or four—opened fire at pilgrims at the mausoleum in southern Tehran. The news agency said several people were injured. It cited Ali Khalili, the head of the mausoleum’s public-relations office, as saying one of the attackers was a suicide bomber.
UPDATE: At Least 2 People Are Reported Dead
Updated at 6:47 a.m.
IRNA, the state-run Iranian news agency, reported two people are dead and 38 wounded. It cited Abbass Zarenejad, a health ministry official. He said the injured are being treated at four hospitals in Tehran. FARS, a partially state-run agency, put the death toll at seven, according to CNN.
The BBC cited reports that a security guard was killed, but didn’t provide details. The New York Times also reported one person was killed. It cited comments made by a lawmaker. The lawmaker, Qolam-Ali Jafarzadeh Imenabadi, told IRNA that two other people were wounded in the attack.
ISIS Claims Responsibility
ISIS says it is behind the attacks on the Iranian capital, making the claim through Amaq, its mouthpiece. It is the first attack in the Iranian capital claimed by the group. The claim comes soon after the attack—a departure from past practice when ISIS waited for a few hours before saying it was responsible.
ISIS has made quick claims following recent attacks in Manchester and Manila, but the extent of the group’s role in Manchester is still unclear and its role in Manila has been dismissed by authorities in the Philippines. The group has lost much ground in its strongholds in Iraq and Syria, but still has the capacity to strike in other parts of the world. An attack on Tehran—if ISIS were shown to be responsible—would be a major success for the terrorist group, which regards Shiites as apostates and, consequently, Iranians as enemies. Iranian troops and Shia militia have successfully fought ISIS in both Iraq and Syria.