The Trump Tweet Tracker

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
The Prompt:
In the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in the British capital on Saturday night, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told listeners on BBC Radio London that the city would ramp up its security measures in the days to come. “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days,” Sadiq told listeners. “There’s no reason to be alarmed.” Trump apparently interpreted the reference to increased security as a reference to the attack itself.
The Context:
Trump and Khan have had an icy relationship at best since the latter’s mayoral election in May 2016. Trump initially wished him well, saying he hoped Khan, who is the first Muslim mayor of a Western European capital, would succeed in office. Khan then strongly criticized Trump for his proposed Muslim ban and said he wouldn’t be able to visit the U.S. if it were enacted. (Trump subsequently said Khan would be exempt.) When a British journalist asked Trump to respond to Khan’s criticism of him as “ignorant about Islam,” Trump challenged Khan to an IQ test.
The hostility persisted after Trump’s election in November. After a terrorist killed six people outside the British Parliament in March, Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s son, tweeted an article in which Khan had said increased security measures had become “part and parcel” of London life. “You have to be kidding me?!” Donald Jr. added, apparently construing his comments in the same way his father did on Sunday.
The enmity between Trump and Khan also reflects their starkly different worldviews. Khan, a son of working-class British Pakistanis who became a lawyer before entering politics, represents the multicultural and cosmopolitan traditions in Britain, the United States, and other Western countries. Trump, on the other hand, rose to power by decrying increased globalization and rising immigration, staking out a more insular and nationalistic approach to world affairs.
The Response:
Khan issued a curt, dismissive statement in reaction to Trump’s criticism. “The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city,” a spokesman for Khan said in a statement. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police—including armed officers—on the streets.”
British government officials have not yet reacted to Trump’s comments yet. But British observers on Twitter quickly criticized both the timing and message of the president’s tweet. “This city is proud of its mayor and you are exploiting terrorism shamefully,” wrote John Gapper, a Financial Times columnist. “Now Trump is stoking fear in London,” Rupert Myers, a British political writer, added. “He is no ally.”
The episode also highlighted the president’s unusual methods for obtaining information about major international incidents. Some observers noted Trump, who commands the West’s largest intelligence apparatus and has a direct line to British Prime Minister Theresa May, appeared to be tweeting in sync with Fox and Friends, a breakfast-news show on Fox News Channel.