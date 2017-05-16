Reports of an Explosion in Manchester

We still don’t know what caused Monday’s deadly explosions in Manchester, but they come two months after an attacker drove into pedestrians, killing four people, on London’s Westminster Bridge and then stabbing a police officer to death. The attacker, who was killed by officers nearby, was identified as Khalid Masood, 52, who was born in the U.K. as Adrian Russell Ajao. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.
U.K. police said a number of people are dead and injured following the incident at Manchester Arena.
—Greater Manchester Police said “there are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured” following reports of explosions at the Manchester Arena.
—The venue was the scene of an Ariana Grande concert.
Reports of Explosions Follow Attack in London in March
Police Confirm a Number of Fatalities
Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017
U.K.’s National Rail said the Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and “trains are unable to run.”
Police Call the Incident 'Serious'
Here’s the latest from the Greater Manchester Police:
Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017
ITV News reported that witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang” during the concert.
The Press Association news agency quoted Suzy Mitchell, a witness who lives across from the arena, as saying:
“(I) just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartments (we’re on the top floor so have perfect view) and everyone was running away in big crowds. The bang was so big I heard it from my room which is at the back of the apartment blocks. Currently lots of emergency services going to and from. But can’t see anything substantial as of yet except fleeing people and lots of cars.
We’ll note here that authorities aren’t confirming what exactly has happened, whether it happened at Manchester Arena or outside it, what caused it, or if there are any casualties yet.