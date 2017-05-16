Live Coverage of the Montana Special Election

What happens if, as expected, Greg Gianforte wins tonight?
The Republican is running in a state that Donald Trump won by 20 points, and Ryan Zinke by 16 points. Some 37 percent of registered voters returned early ballots, limiting the potential for news of Wednesday night’s alleged assault to sway the outcome. Despite Rob Quist running a strong race focused on health care, most analysts still think Gianforte has a narrow edge,
But what if the House Republican caucus would rather not welcome this controversial new member to its ranks? In 2010, Chris Good looked at how to kick a member out of Congress. In theory, the House could refuse to seat Gianforte; the Constitution says the House “shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members.” But the 1969 Supreme Court decision in Powell v. McCormack effectively foreclosed that possibility. Congress, the Court said, can’t impose qualifications on its members retroactively.
That leaves expulsion. Congress has thrown out 20 members in its history, most for siding with the Confederacy during the Civil War. In a couple instances, the House has thrown out members for being convicted of bribery; it’s also seen members reelected while serving their prison terms. And, in general, Good wrote, it’s chosen to defer to the will of the voters:
"Expulsion almost always requires breaking the law and being convicted of it," says Don Ritchie, the official U.S. Senate Historian. "Because of the democratic spirit, you don't deprive the voters of the person they chose, so they'd rather have the voters throw them out in the next election rather than do something in between, but if the person has been convicted and is going to jail it makes the institution look bad."
House Speaker Paul Ryan today sounded a similar theme today, as my colleague Clare Foran reported. “If he wins, he has been chosen by the people of Montana, who their congressman’s going to be. I’m going to let the people of Montana decide who they want as their representative,” he said.
One way or another, though, Gianforte will have to present himself at the Gallatin County Justice Court by June 7.