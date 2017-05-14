Pivotal Elections Loom Over Europe

Establishment candidates and parties were scrutinized in elections this year in France and the Netherlands. Germans will choose their next chancellor in the fall.

A slate of populist parties across Europe have grown in strength since the global recession of 2008. That, coupled with the success of the Brexit movement in the U.K. and the election of Donald Trump in the U.S., had, at one point, incumbents like German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the defensive. But victories for establishment candidates in closely watched Dutch and French elections have relieved European leaders and officials.

As European voters head to the polls, we’ll follow the developments—from the elections themselves to the populist candidates who will be competing in them.

