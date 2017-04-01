A large cargo ship and its crew of 24 people has disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean. The Uruguayan navy said the Stellar Daisy, owned and operated by a South Korean company, issued an emergency call on Friday saying the ship was taking on water and listing to the side. By Saturday two Filipino crew members were rescued from a floating life raft, and there was no sign any other survivors. Rescuers said that about 1,500 miles off shores of Uruguay they found debris and the strong smell of gas in the water. The ship was carrying ore, and is owned by South Korea’s Polaris Shipping. It was headed from Brazil to China.
Today's News: April 2, 2017
A judge rules that Trump may have incited violence at campaign rally in Kentucky, a South Korean shipping vessel disappears, and 20 people died in a stabbing attack in Pakistan.
—A federal judge in Kentucky will not throw out a lawsuit against President Donald Trump that accuses him of inciting violence at a March 2016 campaign rally in Louisville.
—A South Korean cargo ship with 24 people aboard vanished in the South Atlantic.
—The custodian of a shrine in Pakistan and two others have been arrested and accused of drugging, torturing, and killing 20 worshipers.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).
Updates
A South Korean Cargo Ship Disappears in the South Atlantic Ocean
20 People Are Found Murdered at a Religious Shrine in Pakistan
The custodian of a religious shrine in Pakistan and two other suspects were arrested on Sunday and charged with drugging, torturing, and killing 20 worshippers. The victims were Sufis, a Muslim religious sect whose devotees revere shrines and follow leaders they see as saints. The site of the massacre was the Sufi shrine to Mohammad Ali Gujjar in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The motive of the attack is still uncertain, but authorities said the custodian, Abdul Waheed, may have mental health issues. Waheed confessed to the crime and said he killed the worshippers because he feared they would poison him. Waheed was once a local government official but had since become the leader of the shrine, where he claimed to heal people of physical ailments by beating them with batons. One person who escaped the attack said the others were given an intoxicant, then beaten. Investigators said the victims’ bodies were hacked with a knife. Several million people still practice Sufism in Pakistan, although it has given way to more mainstream versions of Islam.
A Judge Rules that Trump May Have Incited Violence at an Election Rally
A federal judge in Kentucky ruled that President Donald Trump may have incited violence at a March 2016 campaign rally when he ordered his supporters to remove three protesters. While Trump was still a Republican candidate he held a rally in Louisville where the three protesters, now plaintiffs in the case, were punched and shoved after Trump yelled for his supporters to “get ‘em out of here.” Trump’s attorney had argued that the president’s words amounted to free speech, and he had no way of knowing how the crowd would react. But U.S. District Judge David Hale of the Western District of Kentucky wrote in his opinion that Trump’s words were “particularly reckless” given that he’d made similar requests at past rallies and his supporters had responded violently. “It was an order, an instruction, a command," Hale wrote. Besides Trump, the lawsuit names three other defendants, including a white supremacist leader who attended the rally, who were caught on video shoving the protesters.